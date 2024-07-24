Callan's 2024 Diversity, Equity & Belonging Advancement Report Captures Efforts to Bring Change to the Firm and Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, released today its first Diversity, Equity & Belonging Advancement Report, which highlights the firm's efforts to improve diversity, equity, and belonging across Callan and the investment industry.

"While we've achieved many milestones in this area since the firm's founding over five decades ago, our recent work is a testament to our steadfast dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and belonging (DEB) at Callan and within the industry," says Lauren Mathias, CFA, senior vice president in Callan's Global Manager Research group and the firm's DEB champion. "Our ultimate goal is to build resiliency in our business and shape a more inclusive future for generations to come."

Achievement Highlights:

Callan's DEB strategy centers on five key areas to help the firm engage, innovate, and grow by building a diverse workforce, pursuing equitable outcomes, and creating a sense of belonging for all employees.

Education: Rolled out inclusive leadership training and programs to improve DEB proficiency for all employees Recruitment: Implemented initiatives to continue expanding recruitment opportunities and launched an improved, equitable interview process Retention: Launched employee resource groups to facilitate open dialogue, enhance employee engagement, and foster learning opportunities Mentoring and training: Revamped Buddy Program and laid the foundation for the launch of a formal mentoring program in 2025 Community engagement: Supported many organizations that advocate for DEB as volunteers, signatories, and board and committee members

In 2020, Callan hired an outside consultant to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment, and the firm's DEB strategy was developed after many months of education, training, and collaboration throughout the organization. The report summarizes the firm's achievements since implementing the strategy.

"Not only is our DEB initiative critical to Callan's success, but we hope it will ultimately influence our entire industry," said Greg Allen, Callan CEO, chief research officer, and DEB executive sponsor. "Supporting this initiative from the position of CEO is the best way for me to ensure its success. As the executive sponsor, I can make sure our team has the support and resources to effect real change."

Visit our website to view an overview and the full report.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Anathan

[email protected]

415-274-3020

SOURCE Callan LLC