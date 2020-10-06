Callan's 8th Annual ESG Survey Shows Record Number Considering ESG in Future Investment Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the results of its eighth annual ESG Survey, noting a consistent commitment to incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into investment decision-making—with a record number of respondents considering it in the future.

Highlights:

The survey found 42% of institutional investors incorporate ESG factors into investment decisions, which mirrors our 2019 survey result but is nearly double the 22% result from our first survey in 2013.



Over 30% of respondents not yet incorporating ESG factors into investment decisions are considering it, which is the highest rate in the survey's history and nearly three times the result from 2019.



Endowments retained their distinction as the top ESG incorporator and increased their adoption rate, coming in at 63% in 2020 compared to 58% in 2019.



Public plans have incorporated ESG factors into investment decisions at a higher rate (36%) than their corporate counterparts (32%).

"Despite regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. and differing guidance from various regulatory bodies about ESG, we see increasing investor interest in incorporating financially material ESG factors into their investment processes," said Tom Shingler, senior vice president and chair of Callan's ESG Committee. "We believe the move toward more ESG incorporation is consistent with the long-term investment approach of institutional investors."

The survey was conducted from June to July 2020 and reflects input from 102 unique U.S. institutional investors on their approach to ESG factors when evaluating investments. The survey includes responses from public and corporate defined benefit and defined contribution plans, as well as from endowments and foundations. Respondents also represented plans of all sizes, ranging from small (<$500mm) to large (>$20bn).

Find the survey in Callan's Research Library (no-cost registration).

