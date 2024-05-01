Callan's Inaugural Asset Manager DEI Study Illustrates How Asset Management Firms Approach DEI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the results of its inaugural 2024 Asset Manager DEI Study, highlighting asset manager responses to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) questions gathered in Callan's proprietary database. Reflecting input from over 1,200 unique organizations, the study offers a high-level assessment of the degree to which these organizations have established DEI policies and procedures.

"With this study, we're able to gauge how asset management firms are incorporating DEI practices into their core business, which we feel is important to the success and longevity of any firm," said Lauren Mathias, CFA, senior vice president in Callan's Global Manager Research group and the firm's diversity, equity, and belonging champion. "While we've been tracking this type of data in our proprietary database for decades, this study is the baseline in our benchmarking as we analyze trends over time."

Key Findings:

Of the 1,200 firms that responded to these questions:

70% have adopted a formal DEI policy

71% have diverse recruitment initiatives

65% have a DEI training program

50% have mentorship programs for underrepresented groups

37% have a pay-parity policy, and 36% have conducted a study

To delve into how firm size influences trends within the industry, Callan segmented the data based on assets under management and employee count thresholds. Callan found a higher percentage of larger organizations with policies and practices in place, given they tend to have more resources to dedicate to these initiatives.

Diversity, Equity & Belonging at Callan

Callan launched its diversity, equity, and belonging (DEB) strategy in 2021 to build on the firm's values established by founder Ed Callan in 1973. The DEB strategy ensures that Callan will continue to engage, innovate, and grow by building a diverse workforce, pursuing equitable outcomes, and creating a sense of belonging for all employees.

Find the summary blog post and full study here .

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Anathan

[email protected]

415-274-3020

SOURCE Callan LLC