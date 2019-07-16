Callaway Golf Announces Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids And Epic Star Family Of Products

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovative performance technologies, announced three new premium product offerings loaded with technology: Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids, and the Epic Star family of clubs. These new products will be available for purchase nationwide on August 2, 2019.

The Epic Forged Irons are stunningly beautiful, developed from precision engineering, meticulous craftsmanship, premium materials, and innovative technologies for complete performance. The irons deliver incredibly pure feel, with exceptional sound and turf interaction at impact from a Forged 1025 Carbon Steel body. Callaway's patented urethane microspheres comprehensively absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

For the first time, Callaway R&D has implemented its Suspended Tungsten Core into a forged iron. It suspends the custom tungsten weight using Urethane Microspheres, allowing Callaway to precisely position the Center of Gravity. Moreover, Callaway's renowned 360 Face Cup employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to promote fast ball speed. Topped with a new Variable Face Thickness (VFT) pattern to promote consistent ball speed and spin rates, and premium components, the Epic Forged Iron is an offering unlike we've ever seen before from Callaway.

"This is an extremely premium multi-material construction, with best-in-class precision engineering," said Dr. Alan Hocknell, SVP, R&D, Callaway Golf Company. "The team has achieved something truly special with complete forged performance and distance-enhancing technologies, all meticulously crafted into one design."

The new Epic Flash Hybrid represents the very best of Callaway's industry-leading technologies in this category to deliver performance and increased ball speeds in a premium materials package. The company's revolutionary Jailbreak Technology incorporates two internal bars that stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote fast ball speed and long distance. Furthermore, in this hybrid, precisely shaped MIM'ed tungsten weight optimizes CG for launch and control while an external MIM'ed weight precisely dials in swingweight.

Finally, a new, lighter triaxial carbon fabric employed in the Epic Flash Hybrid has a tighter weave, saving weight versus a steel crown that is redistributed within the head to lower the CG for a controlled launch, and to raise MOI.

Callaway's new Epic Flash Star Driver, Fairway Wood, Hybrids and Epic Forged Star Irons are crafted with ultra-premium components, an ultra-lightweight package, and the company's best distance-enhancing technologies, particularly for slower swing speed players who want to hit the ball farther.

"Everything we know about helping golfers of all types generate more distance has gone into our new Epic Flash Star metalwoods and Epic Forged Star irons," said Dr. Alan Hocknell. "The combination of extremely light weight, fast face-speed and distance-enhancing CG locations should give any player immediate dividends in terms of added yardage."

For more details on each of the clubs in the new Epic Star product lineup, and the other new offerings, please visit: www.CallawayGolf.com

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com , www.odysseygolf.com , www.ogio.com , www.travismathew.com , and www.jack-wolfskin.com .

