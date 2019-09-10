Callaway Golf Announces JAWS MD5 Wedges

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovative performance technologies, announced new JAWS MD5 Wedges, built by Callaway Chief Designer and master wedge maker Roger Cleveland. JAWS MD5 marks a breakthrough in wedge design and performance. Mr. Cleveland and his extensive R&D team have created a new JAWS Groove to take spin and control to the next level. The end result is a wedge that delivers total performance, with premium shapes, striking finishes, outstanding versatility, and exceptional spin. These new premium wedges will be available for purchase nationwide on September 20, 2019.

The Company's proprietary JAWS groove has been dramatically enhanced in JAWS MD5, elevating the groove-edge sharpness to create maximum grip and spin from all types of lies. These wedges also incorporate the Company's proven Groove-In-Groove Technology. The milled Micro-Positive grooves are placed in the flat parts of the face for added surface roughness and grip. Three raised micro-ridges are featured between each groove, adding grip to the ball's cover to increase spin on a variety of shots.

The wedges are all meticulously crafted, and each JAWS groove is rendered to the tightest tolerances that Callaway has ever achieved, promoting consistent spin-rates from shot to shot.

"The spin you get from the JAWS Groove is remarkable," said Mr. Cleveland. "From the control that you get around the green, with all of that spin, and a lower launch angle, it's designed to deliver an incredible level of performance for every player."

Additionally, JAWS MD5 provides uniquely satisfying feel from an 8620 mild carbon steel construction and a precisely placed Center of Gravity. And this lineup is available in five grind options: S-Grind, W-Grind, an updated C-Grind, X-Grind, and a new low-bounce version of the W-Grind, which was created directly from Tour player feedback for increased versatility around the green, while still employing the sole's entire bounce on full shots.

Completing the premium design and components package, these wedges are offered in two beautiful, durable finishes: Platinum Chrome and Tour Grey. Stock shaft options include True Temper 115 in steel and Project X Catalyst 80 in graphite, as well as Lamkin UTX Grips. They can be personalized through Callaway Customs with 10 color zones and new medallion paint-fill color options and stamping choices. And a dedicated JAWS MD5 Women's line is available for complete short game performance.

The new JAWS MD5 Wedges will be available at a new product introduction retail price of $159.99 each. For more details please visit: www.callawaygolf.com.

