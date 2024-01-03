Callaway Golf Announces New Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Golf Balls

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry's leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, announced their new line of Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Golf Balls. From cover to core, these golf balls are the new gold standard in performance, and they will all be available at retail on February 2.

Every detail in this lineup has been optimized, including the new Hyper Fast Soft Core, mantle designs, new Tour Seamless Aero package, and the cover formulation. Each of these technologies are meticulously measured through industry-leading manufacturing, with over 100 million proof points, for the most consistent performance. Throughout the development, Callaway's R&D team has worked extensively with some of the best Tour players in the game, incorporating their detailed feedback into the engineering and performance characteristics of these golf balls.

Chrome Tour is engineered for better players who want the best in distance and feel. It provides outstanding performance with exceptional speed, consistent flight, incredible spin, and greenside control. The core is engineered for the optimized balance of long distance and soft feel. The aerodynamic package is built for consistently stable ball flights in any condition. Additionally, better players can aggressively go after shots from added spin through the bag, while the cover system provides outstanding control and Tour-level feel.

Chrome Tour X is for the best players who want speed and the ultimate control from their Tour Ball. It provides outstanding distance, workability, and spin so you can experience your best performance from tee-to-green. The core promotes maximum ball speed and distance, especially off the driver, while the Seamless Tour Aero promotes consistently penetrating flight with enhanced workability for every club. Better players can also take advantage of the spin and workability in Chrome Tour X to hit the most precise iron and wedge shots.

Completing the lineup, Chrome Soft provides outstanding performance with faster ball speeds, a new Seamless Tour Aero to optimize your ball flight, increased greenside control, and soft feel. It's built for aspirational players who are looking for a Tour quality ball. Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft will be available for purchase on February 2nd at a price of $54.99 per dozen.

