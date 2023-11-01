Odyssey Golf Announces New Ai-ONE and Ai-ONE Milled Putters

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Odyssey Golf, an industry leader in putter innovation and the #1 Putter on Tour, announced its exceptional new lineup of Ai-ONE and Ai-ONE Milled Putters. Featuring revolutionary insert technologies for more consistent ball speeds, even on off-center hits, these new offerings are designed to help you putt smarter.

Ai-ONE
In the new Ai-ONE, Odyssey has leveraged Callaway's industry-leading Artificial Intelligence design and super-computing capabilities to create the most advanced insert in golf. A multi-material construction includes unique contours on the back of the face that minimize ball speed losses on off-center hits, and greatly increase the sweet spot. Their revolutionary Ai-ONE urethane insert delivers more consistent ball speeds, even from off-center hits, leaving putts up to 21% closer to the hole*.

To achieve this unmatched level of performance, the back of the insert is crafted out of aluminum and a White Hot Urethane is added to the grooved striking surface for the iconic White Hot feel that millions of golfers love. These enhancements provide incredible feel, speed control, and consistency in a design that's changing the face of putting.

In a unique addition for Ai-ONE, Odyssey's designers have developed a Panlite® window that makes the contours visible; it's built from an automotive grade polymer that provides great clarity and scratch resistance. The window truly makes these putters unlike anything that's come before and highlights this extraordinary technology.

A lightweight SL 90 steel shaft with 20-30 grams (depending on the grip) of counterbalance weight is placed in the butt end, an evolution of Odyssey's Stroke Lab Weighting that will appeal to even more golfers. These putters all feature a beautiful navy blue PVD finish that really sets them apart and gives them a premium look.

Ai-ONE is already gaining attention on Tour and performing on golf's biggest stages. Jon Rahm used an Ai-ONE model to go undefeated while earning 3 points for the victorious European Team in Rome, and Sam Burns gamed an Ai-ONE model for the U.S. Team. Plus, Women's World #2 Ruoning Yin is already using an Ai-ONE in competition.

Ai-ONE Milled
The new Ai-ONE Milled also leverages Callaway's industry-leading Artificial Intelligence design and super-computing capabilities. These premium putters feature a 100% milled stainless steel body fit for the beauty and precision that the most discerning golfers appreciate, along with a 100% milled titanium insert.

This multi-material construction includes unique contours on the back of the face that minimize ball speed losses on off-center hits, and greatly increase the sweet spot. With Ai-ONE Milled, putts finish closer to the hole on average than a traditional milled putter*. 

The unique champagne finish complements the navy blue PVD of the head to give the putter a rich and striking look that sets it apart from other offerings. A lightweight SL 90 steel shaft with 20-30 grams (depending on the grip) of counterbalance weight is placed in the butt end, creating an evolution of Stroke Lab Weighting.

Models, Pricing, and Availability
The Odyssey Ai-ONE family will be at retail and online on November 3, with a price of $299.99. Head shapes include #1, Double Wide DB, Rossie S, #7S, and #7CH. The Odyssey Ai-ONE Milled family will also be at retail and online on November 3, with a price of $449.99. Head shapes will include the One T, Two T, Three T, Six T, Seven T DB, Seven T CH, Eight T, and Eleven T. For more information, visit www.odysseygolf.com.

* "Ai-ONE Urethane delivers putts up to 21% closer to the hole from 32' and Ai-ONE Milled up to 7% closer compared to a Scotty Cameron® Super Select Newport 2. Based on robot testing with a 15 point face map. ©2023 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Odyssey, the Swirl Device, #1 Putter on Tour and Ai-ONE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Scotty Cameron® is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Acushnet Company. All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners."

