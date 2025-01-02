Callaway Golf Announces New Elyte Family of Woods and Irons

All drivers claim to have great performance, but it takes game-changing leaps in innovation to create one that's truly Elyte. Callaway was the #1 selling driver in the U.S. per Golf Datatech in 2024, and now their new Elyte Drivers are up to 8 yards longer with even more forgiveness*. This performance is led by an advanced new shape, developed through new prototype capabilities, that provides enhanced aerodynamics for elite speed throughout the entire golf swing. The improved shape is designed to maximize swing speed with improved forgiveness.

A revolutionary new aerospace grade Thermoforged Carbon crown enables fast head speeds while optimizing high launch and low spin. And Callaway's most advanced face to date, the new Ai 10x Face that delivers 10x more control points than Paradym Ai Smoke, is a breakthrough design that produces exceptionally fast ball speeds, tight dispersion, and optimized launch across the face. Elyte is available in 4 driver models: Standard, X, and Max Fast at a retail price of $599.99, along with a Triple Diamond model available at $649.99.

The new Elyte Fairway Woods promote high launch, low spin, and exceptional speed with 57% less turf interaction**. Callaway's unique Step Sole design and Tungsten Speed Wave combine with their new Ai 10x Face to deliver Elyte levels of distance and forgiveness in a fairway wood. The Tungsten Speed Wave's new, innovative design is engineered specifically to enhance speed for misses that are low on the face.

Their new Step Sole minimizes skidding and drag, ensuring smoother, more solid strikes. Plus, the Ai 10x Face provides exceptionally fast ball speeds, tight dispersion, and optimized launch across the face. Elyte Fairway Woods are available in 5 models: Standard, X, Triple Diamond, and Max Fast at $349.99, and an Elyte Ti Fairway Wood at $449.99.

Elyte Hybrids provide up to 13 yards of shot shaping from Callaway's most adjustable hybrid ever***. With interchangeable heel/toe weights and a new Ai 10x Face, they provide elite versatility, consistency and performance at the top of your bag. A new OptiFit 4 hosel system also provides unique loft and lie combinations, allowing you to find the perfect gapping between clubs. Three models are available: Standard, X, and Max Fast, all at a retail price of $299.99.

Completing the outstanding lineup, Elyte Irons promote exceptional ball speeds and forgiveness for every type of player. An optimized Speed Frame construction and new Ai 10x Face deliver incredible ball speed, forgiveness, sound, and feel. The new Speed Frame construction incorporates advanced design elements allowing for additional patented urethane microspheres to deliver exceptional sound and feel. This innovative construction also produces fast ball speeds, giving you the distance and performance needed to elevate your game.

With more precise Ai, the Ai 10x Face produces exceptionally fast ball speeds, tight dispersion, and optimized launch across the face. The tri-sole design features three distinct sections to ensure fast, smooth turf interaction. A sharper leading edge and trailing edge chamfer allow for efficient entry and exit, while the mid-section offers enhanced forgiveness for consistent results from a variety of lies. Elyte Irons are available in 4 models: Standard, X, HL (high launch), and Max Fast, all at a retail price of $900/stock 6-piece set, and $150/stick.

*Claim based on consumer testing of Callaway Elyte vs. Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max drivers, with average gain of 1.8 yards.

**Claim based on comparison of Callaway Elyte vs. Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Fairway 3 Woods.

***Shot shaping measurement based on player testing results with weights interchanged and lie angles adjusted to respective extremes.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf, a Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com.

