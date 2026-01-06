Callaway Golf Introduces Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Balls

The new Chrome Family is designed to believe in faster with a revolutionary new Tour Fast Mantle, combined with incredible consistency for optimized performance

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf, one of the industry's leaders in equipment design, performance, and innovation, announced their new Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Golf Balls, all available at retail on January 30th.

The new lineup features a revolutionary Tour Fast Mantle, with a 16% higher flex modulus, created to increase ball speed by acting like a stiffer spring at impact; it's the first time that this material has been used in a golf ball. This advanced core/layer system is faster than previous materials used in a Callaway design.

Callaway's new 2026 golf balls include Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft.

This lineup also features Callaway's Seamless Tour Aero with an Optimized Hybrid Aero Pattern that provides incredible distance and flight consistency. A high-performance Tour Urethane cover is used for exceptional feel and greenside control. Plus, each golf ball is manufactured with Precision Technology, engineered to maximize performance throughout your game.

Chrome Tour is designed for the player looking for incredible speed and distance off the tee and a mid-spin profile for the best combination of distance, consistent flight, and greenside control. Chrome Tour X is for the player looking for maximum speed off the tee and a mid-high spin profile through the bag for maximum workability. Chrome Soft is for the player looking for the benefits of a Tour ball with increased launch and a lower full shot profile for longer distance with incredible greenside control and soft feel.

"The new Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft Golf Balls are all designed to provide a new level of ball speed," said Eric Loper, Callaway Sr. Director of Golf Ball R&D. "Our Tour Fast Mantle is a material that's never been used before in a golf ball, and we're confident that golfers will see why it can make such a big impact on their speed and distance. The consistency of this ball also truly stands out with our Seamless Tour Aero and the control into the green is exceptional."

Callaway's new Chrome Family is available at retailers starting January 30th at a price of $57.99/dozen. For more on these new offerings, visit www.callawaygolf.com/chrometour26.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf, a Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, is the leading manufacturer of premium golf clubs, balls, performance gear and accessories worldwide. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway pushes the limits of performance and creates demonstrably superior products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. For more information, please visit www.callawaygolf.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf