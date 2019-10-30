Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Strong Earnings Growth For The Third Quarter Of 2019; Increases Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Guidance

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) announced today record third quarter 2019 net sales and strong earnings growth while also reiterating full year net sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and increasing full year 2019 earnings per share guidance.

"I am very pleased to announce yet another record quarter in revenue and strong earnings growth for our Company," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway Golf Company (the "Company"). "Our portfolio of brands continues to deliver strong financial results while positioning us for attractive long-term prospects."

Mr. Brewer continued, "Our golf equipment business continues to deliver attractive revenue growth, now up 5% year to date on a constant currency basis, as a result of a strong 2019 product lineup and the recently launched Epic Forged irons and MD5 Jaws wedges, which have been received well by the market. Our soft goods portfolio continues to experience even stronger growth rates. These increases were led by robust growth in our direct-to-consumer channel, including Jack Wolfskin and TravisMathew. The direct-to-consumer channel continues to be an area of focus and investment."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without certain non-recurring items and non-cash purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisitions.

The Company also provided sales information on a constant currency basis and information regarding its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation expenses, non-recurring OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin transaction and transition-related expenses, and non-recurring advisory fees ("Adjusted EBITDA").

The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed further toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Summary of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2019 (in millions, except EPS):

GAAP RESULTS:

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION:

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Net Sales $426.2 $262.7 $163.5

$426.2 $262.7 $163.5 Gross Profit % of Sales 191.4 44.9% 115.2 43.9% 76.2 100 bps

191.4 44.9% 115.2 43.9% 76.2 100 bps Operating Expenses 150.9 104.5 46.4

146.7 102.8 43.9 Pre-Tax Income 33.2 11.1 22.1

37.4 12.9 24.5 Net Income 31.0 9.5 21.5

34.3 10.9 23.4 EPS $0.32 $0.10 $0.22

$0.36 $0.11 $0.25



Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Adjusted EBITDA $56.7 $21.9 $34.8

Net sales increased 62% to $426 million, a new record for the Company, and on a constant currency basis, net sales would have increased by 65%. The increase reflects the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin in January 2019, which contributed $134 million in net sales in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the Jack Wolfskin acquisition, net sales increased 11% in the third quarter of 2019 driven by product launch timing in the golf clubs segment (up 18% on a constant currency basis) related to the third quarter launches of Epic Forged irons, Epic Forged Star irons, and MD5 Jaw wedges, as well as continued brand momentum in the TravisMathew business.

Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 44.9%, driven by favorable mix impact of the Jack Wolfskin and TravisMathew businesses, which were both accretive to gross margin in the third quarter, as well as favorable golf club launch timing, all offset slightly by the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

Operating expenses increased 44% to $151 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $105 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding non-recurring and acquisition-related expenses, operating expenses increased $44 million, or 43%, to $147 million when compared to $103 million in the third quarter of 2018. This increase is primarily due to the addition in 2019 of operating expenses from the Jack Wolfskin business, which added an incremental $37 million excluding the acquisition-related expenses. The remainder of the increase was related to investments in the TravisMathew and golf equipment businesses to support the sales growth.

Earnings per share increased 220% to $0.32, compared to $0.10 for the third quarter of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, 2019 third quarter earnings per share was $0.36, which excludes $0.04 per share related to the non-cash purchase accounting adjustments and the non-recurring transition expenses related to the Jack Wolfskin, TravisMathew and OGIO acquisitions. The non-GAAP earnings per share in 2019 includes a $8 million ($0.07 per share) increase in other expense primarily related to interest expense on the new term loan entered into in January 2019 to fund the purchase of Jack Wolfskin. This increase in other expense was slightly offset by a lower tax rate.

Summary of First Nine Months 2019 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the first nine months of 2019 (in millions, except EPS):

GAAP RESULTS:

NON-GAAP PRESENTATION:

Q3 YTD

2019 Q3 YTD

2018 Change

Q3 YTD

2019 Q3 YTD

2018 Change Net Sales $1,389.1 $1,062.2 $326.9

$1,389.1 $1,062.2 $326.9 Gross Profit % of Sales 636.6 45.8% 508.4 47.9% 128.2 (210) bps

647.3 46.6% 508.4 47.9% 138.9 (130) bps Operating Expenses 481.3 337.4 143.9

468.4 335.1 133.3 Pre-Tax Income 127.3 169.2 (41.9)

154.9 171.5 (16.6) Net Income 108.6 133.2 (24.6)

129.8 135.0 (5.2) EPS $1.13 $1.37 ($0.24)

$1.35 $1.39 ($0.04)



Q3 YTD 2019 Q3 YTD 2018 Change Adjusted EBITDA $215.8 $199.5 $16.3

Net sales increased 31% to $1,389 million, a new record for the Company. On a constant currency basis, net sales would have increased by 34%. The increase reflects the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin completed in January 2019, which contributed $275 million in net sales in the first nine months of 2019. Excluding the Jack Wolfskin acquisition, net sales increased 6% in the first nine months of 2019 driven by increases in all operating segments and all major product categories. This increase is attributable to the continued strength of the Company's 2019 golf product line and continued brand momentum of the TravisMathew business.

Gross margin decreased 210 basis points to 45.8% for the first nine months of 2019 compared to 47.9% for the first nine months of 2018. Excluding a non-cash purchase accounting adjustment related to the Jack Wolfskin acquisition, gross margins were 46.6%, a decrease of 130 basis points. The decrease is primarily attributable to foreign currency headwinds and the current year golf equipment product mix of premium products, which typically have higher product costs due to more advanced technology resulting in lower gross margins. The decrease is partially offset by the TravisMathew business, which is accretive on a gross margin basis through the first nine months of the year.

Operating expenses increased 43% to $481 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $337 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding non-recurring and acquisition-related expenses, operating expenses increased $133 million, or 40%, to $468 million when compared to $335 million in the first nine months of 2018. This increase is primarily due to the addition in 2019 of operating expenses from the Jack Wolfskin business, which added an incremental $113 million excluding the acquisition-related expenses. The remainder of the increase was related to investments in the TravisMathew and golf equipment businesses to support the sales growth.

Earnings per share decreased 18% to $1.13, compared to $1.37 for the first nine months of 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the first nine months of 2019 earnings per share was $1.35, which excludes $0.22 per share related to the non-cash purchase accounting adjustments and the non-recurring transaction and transition expenses related to the Jack Wolfskin, TravisMathew and OGIO acquisitions. The non-GAAP earnings per share in 2019 includes a $26 million ($0.23 per share) increase in other expense primarily related to the new term loan entered into in January 2019 to fund the purchase of Jack Wolfskin. This increase in other expense was slightly offset by a lower tax rate.

Business Outlook for 2019

Basis for Full Year 2019 Non-GAAP Estimates . The Company currently estimates that non-cash purchase accounting adjustments related to Jack Wolfskin will have a negative impact on 2019 earnings per share in the amount of approximately $0.12. The non-cash purchase accounting adjustments for the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions will have a $0.01 negative impact on earnings per share in 2019, consistent with 2018. Both of these estimates are unchanged from the Company's prior estimates.

In addition to these purchase accounting adjustments, the Company's non-GAAP guidance for 2019 excludes $0.13 per share of non-recurring transaction and transition expenses related to the Jack Wolfskin transaction, and non-recurring advisory fees. The 2018 non-GAAP adjusted results presented below exclude the $0.01 per share of non-recurring transaction income related to the Jack Wolfskin acquisition. Reconciliation is provided in the attached schedules.

Full Year 2019 Guidance

The purpose of the non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without certain non-recurring items and non-cash purchase accounting adjustments related to our acquisitions. The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed further toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

($ in millions, except EPS):



Revised 2019 Non-GAAP Estimate Previous 2019 Non-GAAP Estimate 2018* Non-GAAP

Adjusted Results Net Sales $1,685 - $1,700 million $1,685 - $1,700 million $1,243 million Gross Margins 46.7% 46.7% 46.5% Operating Expenses $628 million $628 million $445 million Earnings Per Share $1.06 - $1.12 $1.03 - $1.09 $1.08

* For purposes of this presentation, the 2018 Non-GAAP Adjusted Results exclude approximately $1 million ($0.01 per share) of non-cash purchase accounting amortization for the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions and $0.01 per share of non-recurring transaction income related to the Jack Wolfskin acquisition.



Revised 2019 Previous 2018 Change Adjusted EBITDA $208 - $215 $208 - $215 $0

*This presentation of Adjusted EBITDA also excludes non-cash stock compensation expense.

The Company reiterates the previous 2019 net sales estimate of $1,685 million - $1,700 million representing net sales growth of approximately 35% - 37% in 2019 compared to 2018. The Company currently estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will have a negative impact of $33 million on 2019 full year net sales when compared to 2018.

The Company reiterates the previous 2019 gross margin estimate of approximately 46.7%.

The Company reiterates the previous 2019 operating expense estimate of approximately $628 million.

The Company increased its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to $1.06 - $1.12 primarily driven by a revised estimated tax rate of approximately 19.0% when compared to a prior estimated tax rate of 20.5% on a base of 96.5 million fully diluted shares.

Non-GAAP Information

The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:

Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. Dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, non-cash stock compensation expenses, non-recurring OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin transaction and transition-related expenses, as well as non-recurring advisory fees.

Other Adjustments. The Company presents certain of its financial results excluding the non-recurring OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin transaction and transition expenses.

In addition, the Company has included in the schedules to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies. Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business without regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, performance, prospects or growth and scale opportunities, including statements relating to the Company's estimated 2019 sales, gross margins, operating expenses, and earnings per share (or related tax rate and share count), future industry, market conditions, brand momentum, and the assumed benefits to be derived from investments in the Company's core business or the OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin acquisitions, are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "intend," "may," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Accurately estimating the forward-looking statements is based upon various risks and unknowns, including unanticipated delays, difficulties or increased costs in integrating the acquired OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin businesses or implementing the Company's growth strategy generally; the Company's ability to successfully integrate, operate and expand the retail stores of the acquired TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin businesses; softening market conditions in various parts of the world; any changes in U.S. trade, tax or other policies, including restrictions on imports or an increase in import tariffs; costs and disruption associated with activist investors; consumer acceptance of and demand for the Company's and its subsidiaries' products; competitive pressures; the level of promotional activity in the marketplace; unfavorable weather conditions; future consumer discretionary purchasing activity, which can be significantly adversely affected by unfavorable economic or market conditions; future retailer purchasing activity, which can be significantly negatively affected by adverse industry conditions and overall retail inventory levels; and future changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the degree of effectiveness of the Company's hedging programs. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties, including continued compliance with the terms of the Company's credit facilities; delays, difficulties or increased costs in the supply of components or commodities needed to manufacture the Company's products or in manufacturing the Company's products; the ability to secure professional tour player endorsements at reasonable costs; any rule changes or other actions taken by the USGA or other golf association that could have an adverse impact upon demand or supply of the Company's products; a decrease in participation levels in golf; and the effect of terrorist activity, armed conflict, natural disasters or pandemic diseases on the economy generally, on the level of demand for the Company's and its subsidiaries' products or on the Company's ability to manage its supply and delivery logistics in such an environment. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, the golf industry, and the Company's business, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 88,216





$ 63,981

Accounts receivable, net

223,385





71,374

Inventories

340,314





338,057

Other current assets

79,930





51,494

Total current assets

731,845





524,906













Property, plant and equipment, net

127,077





88,472

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

154,351





—

Intangible assets, net

688,093





280,508

Deferred taxes, net

69,597





75,079

Investment in golf-related ventures

72,238





72,238

Other assets

16,447





11,741

Total assets

$ 1,859,648





$ 1,052,944













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 200,352





$ 208,653

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

43,210





43,172

Asset-based credit facilities

110,711





40,300

Accrued warranty expense

10,121





7,610

Current operating lease liabilities

25,112





—

Long-term debt, current portion

7,296





2,411

Other current liabilities

11,103





1,091

Total current liabilities

407,905





303,237













Long-term debt

445,019





7,218

Long-term operating lease liabilities

133,189





—

Long-term liabilities

96,179





8,181

Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity

777,356





724,574

Non-controlling interest in consolidated entity

—





9,734

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,859,648





$ 1,052,944



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Net sales $ 426,217



$ 262,654

Cost of sales 234,828



147,415

Gross profit 191,389



115,239

Operating expenses:





Selling 101,984



68,605

General and administrative 36,378



26,706

Research and development 12,538



9,229

Total operating expenses 150,900



104,540

Income from operations 40,489



10,699

Other (expense) income, net (7,313)



376

Income before income taxes 33,176



11,075

Income tax provision 2,128



1,335

Net income 31,048



9,740

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest —



223

Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 31,048



$ 9,517









Earnings per common share:





Basic $0.33



$0.10

Diluted $0.32



$0.10

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 94,100



94,477

Diluted 96,287



97,320











Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Net sales $ 1,389,122



$ 1,062,156

Cost of sales 752,483



553,758

Gross profit 636,639



508,398

Operating expenses:





Selling 334,418



234,826

General and administrative 108,739



73,008

Research and development 38,158



29,561

Total operating expenses 481,315



337,395

Income from operations 155,324



171,003

Other expense, net (27,985)



(1,797)

Income before income taxes 127,339



169,206

Income tax provision 18,892



35,801

Net income 108,447



133,405

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (179)



166

Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 108,626



$ 133,239









Earnings per common share:





Basic $1.15



$1.41

Diluted $1.13



$1.37

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 94,284



94,605

Diluted 96,197



97,076



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 108,447



$ 133,405

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 25,471



14,762

Lease amortization expense 23,615



—

Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,428



—

Inventory step-up on acquisition 10,703



—

Deferred taxes, net 8,407



30,123

Non-cash share-based compensation 9,476



9,975

Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets 649



(30)

Unrealized gains on designated hedging instruments (7,448)



(1,138)

Changes in assets and liabilities (126,342)



(66,198)

Net cash provided by operating activities 55,406



120,899









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (36,843)



(26,103)

Investments in golf related ventures —



(282)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (481,643)



—

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 43



43

Net cash used in investing activities (518,443)



(26,342)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from (repayments of) credit facilities, net 70,411



(83,455)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 490,534



—

Repayments of long-term debt (31,665)



(1,632)

Repayments of financing leases (583)



—

Debt issuance and credit facility amendment costs (19,088)



—

Exercise of stock options —



1,636

Dividends paid, net (2,834)



(2,841)

Acquisition of treasury stock (27,505)



(22,373)

Distributions to non-controlling interests —



(821)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 479,270



(109,486)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8,002



76

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,235



(14,853)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 63,981



85,674

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 88,216



$ 70,821



CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Net Sales by Product Category

Net Sales by Product Category

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Growth/(Decline)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2018(1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2018(1)

2019

2018

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2019

2018

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net sales:





































Golf Clubs $ 168,005



$ 142,396



$ 25,609



18.0%

18.3%

$ 653,531



$ 632,639



$ 20,892



3.3%

4.8% Golf Balls 42,497



44,661



(2,164)



-4.8%

-4.0%

172,943



165,465



7,478



4.5%

6.0% Apparel 139,998



27,340



112,658



412.1%

425.6%

309,439



84,460



224,979



266.4%

279.8% Gear and Other 75,717



48,257



27,460



56.9%

59.7%

253,209



179,592



73,617



41.0%

44.9%

$ 426,217



$ 262,654



$ 163,563



62.3%

64.5%

$ 1,389,122



$ 1,062,156



$ 326,966



30.8%

33.6% (1) Calculated by applying 2018 exchange rates to 2019 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.









































Net Sales by Region

Net Sales by Region

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2018(1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2018(1)

2019

2018(2)

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2019

2018(2)

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net Sales





































United States $ 161,631



$ 142,263



$ 19,368



13.6%

13.6%

$ 658,051



$ 610,797



$ 47,254



7.7%

7.7% Europe 133,351



33,086



100,265



303.0%

320.8%

341,594



130,613



210,981



161.5%

177.6% Japan 64,176



54,434



9,742



17.9%

13.3%

193,080



183,375



9,705



5.3%

4.9% Rest of World 67,059



32,871



34,188



104.0%

111.9%

196,397



137,371



59,026



43.0%

50.2%

$ 426,217



$ 262,654



$ 163,563



62.3%

64.5%

$ 1,389,122



$ 1,062,156



$ 326,966



30.8%

33.6%







































(1) Calculated by applying 2018 exchange rates to 2019 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. (2) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation of regional sales.









































Operating Segment Information

Operating Segment Information

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Growth

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2018(3)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Growth/(Decline)

Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2018(3)

2019

2018(1)

Dollars

Percent

Percent

2019

2018(1)

Dollars

Percent

Percent Net Sales





































Golf Equipment $ 210,502



$ 187,057



$ 23,445



12.5%

13.0%

$ 826,474



$ 798,104



$ 28,370



3.6%

5.0% Apparel, Gear and Other 215,715



75,597



140,118



185.3%

192.0%

562,648



264,052



298,596



113.1%

120.0%

$ 426,217



$ 262,654



$ 163,563



62.3%

64.5%

$ 1,389,122



$ 1,062,156



$ 326,966



30.8%

33.6%







































Income (loss) before income taxes:



































Golf Equipment $ 23,124



$ 17,003



$ 6,121



36.0%





$ 148,782



$ 158,460



$ (9,678)



-6.1%



Apparel, Gear and Other 34,877



8,016



26,861



335.1%





68,909



51,547



17,362



33.7%



Reconciling items(2) (24,825)



(13,944)



(10,881)



78.0%





(90,352)



(40,801)



(49,551)



-121.4%





$ 33,176



$ 11,075



$ 22,101



199.6%





$ 127,339



$ 169,206



$ (41,867)



-24.7%





































































(1) The Company changed its operating segments as of January 1, 2019. Accordingly, prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation. (2) Represents corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability. (3) Calculated by applying 2018 exchange rates to 2019 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.