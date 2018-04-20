A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. The replay will be available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

About Callaway Golf

Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO® and TravisMathew® brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com and www.travismathew.com.

Contact: Patrick Burke

Investor Relations

(760) 931-1771

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-company-to-broadcast-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300633838.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf Company

Related Links

http://www.callawaygolf.com

