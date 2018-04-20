Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday afternoon, April 26, 2018. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call with financial analysts and investors to review the results and discuss the Company's outlook and business at 2:00 p.m. PDT that same day. The call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and for instructions on how to access the broadcast. 

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay may be accessed through the internet at http://ir.callawaygolf.com/. The replay will be available through 9:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

About Callaway Golf
Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO® and TravisMathew® brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com and www.travismathew.com.

