Callaway Golf Introduces Quantum Drivers, Fairway Woods, Irons, and Hybrids

Quantum Drivers

The new Quantum Drivers introduce a revolutionary Tri-Force Face that's designed for exceptional speed, distance, and spin consistency. Tri-Force layers 3 distinct materials - Titanium, Poly Mesh, and Carbon Fiber - into a fully integrated speed system. The ultra-thin, high-strength Titanium is designed for pure speed, the Poly Mesh is a military-grade polymer that binds the layers, and Carbon Fiber reinforces the face structure, allowing for greater flex and faster recovery. This advanced multi-material construction has never been used in a driver face before.

Every portion of the face is precisely tuned using Callaway's next-generation Ai modeling, optimizing speed, launch and spin consistency based on real player impact patterns. Quantum Drivers are available in Max, Max Fast, Max D, Triple Diamond, and Triple Diamond Max to maximize performance for players ranging from amateurs to the world's best Tour pros.

Quantum Fairway Woods and Hybrids

Quantum Fairway Woods and Hybrids are purpose-built for speed, launch, and versatility through a completely re-engineered design approach. At the core is Speed Wave 2.0, which strategically positions mass low and forward to unlock faster ball speeds while delivering consistent launch conditions. By maximizing face flex — especially on low-face strikes — Speed Wave 2.0 enhances energy transfer where golfers need it most.

The advanced Step Sole Design in fairway woods and hybrids reduces turf contact on the sole for efficient strikes and consistent center-face contact. Plus, the next-gen Ai-Optimized Face Design promotes consistent performance. Quantum Fairway Woods are available in Max, Max D, Triple Diamond, and Max Fast models. Hybrids are available in Max, Max OS, and Max Fast.

Quantum Irons

The Quantum Irons are engineered to deliver exceptional speed, high launch, consistent carry and forgiving performance across the entire face. The irons are underpinned by Callaway's Modern 360 Undercut cavity that's designed to deliver these fast ball speeds and high launch in a refined game-improvement shaping. This advanced two-piece design provides perimeter weighting and a fully exposed undercut for added flex where golfers need it most.

The Progressive Tri-Sole Design in Quantum Irons promotes cleaner, more consistent contact across the set, with a re-engineered sole geometry that adapts from long irons to wedges for smooth turf interaction and efficient speed retention — even on heavy strikes. This lineup is available in Max, Max OS (super game-improvement) and Max Fast offerings.

The Quantum Family

"We've engineered this new lineup to provide a true Quantum leap for golfers," said Brian Williams, Callaway Vice President of R&D. "This is especially evident in the Tri-Force Face for our drivers, which is the first face ever to combine these 3 exceptional materials into one design for incredible ball speed and distance. Our fairway woods and hybrids are moving speed, launch, and versatility forward. And the irons will be a great fit for game-improvement players looking to hit more greens with our Modern 360 Undercut. We're excited to see the impact that Quantum makes for golfers and for Tour pros."

Quantum Drivers, Fairway Woods, and Hybrids will all be available at retail in the U.S. starting February 13th and the Irons will be available at U.S. retail starting on February 27th. Drivers will be available starting at $649.99, Fairway Woods will be available starting at $399.99, Hybrids will available starting at $349.99 and Irons will be available starting at $1149.99/7 piece set. For more on the new Quantum family, visit www.callawaygolf.com/quantum.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: CALY) is a premium golf equipment, gear and apparel company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, and OGIO. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation and premium craftsmanship, Callaway designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance golf clubs, golf balls, apparel, bags, and other accessories—setting the standard for performance in the game of golf. For more information, please visit www.ir.callawaygolf.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf

[email protected]

SOURCE Callaway Golf