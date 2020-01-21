Callaway Golf Introduces Next Generation Of Chrome Soft And Chrome Soft X Tour Balls

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment innovation, today introduced the next generation of Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X, designed to elevate Tour ball performance to the next level. Both have been fully re-designed to promote more speed and distance while maintaining the great feel and spin characteristics Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X are renowned for.

What's New About Chrome Soft

Redesigned Dual SoftFast core with a 34% larger volume inner core and a thinner, graphene-infused outer core promotes fast ball speed and increased wedge spin.

New mantle system formulated of proprietary, high-energy ionomer to promote fast ball speed.

10% thinner urethane cover promotes less spin on full shots to promote distance while maintaining soft feel and excellent greenside spin and control.

New lower drag aerodynamic dimple pattern promotes higher launch, higher flight and long distance.

What's New About Chrome Soft X

Significantly larger SoftFast core promotes faster ball speed.

15% thinner cover lowers spin on full shots to promote distance.

New mantle system combines a softer inner mantle with a firmer outer mantle, both consisting of proprietary ionomer blends, to promote faster ball speed.

Firm outer mantle works with the new, thinner cover to promote increased greenside spin and control.

New lower drag aerodynamic dimple pattern promotes a penetrating flight and longer distance.

Chrome Soft vs. Chrome Soft X Performance Comparison



Feel Forgiveness Flight Long-game spin Short-game spin Chrome Soft softer best straight low high Chrome Soft X soft high workable low high

Callaway Reinvents the Tour Ball -- Again

"We've reinvented Tour ball performance again with our new Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X," said Dr. Alan Hocknell, Callaway SVP of R&D. "Redesigning both models from the inside out allows us to give golfers more of what they want in a Tour ball – long distance, great feel and a spin profile that promotes low spin on full shots and high spin around the green."

The new generation of Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X are prime example of the rewards Callaway is reaping from its continued commitment to improving its world-class golf ball manufacturing plant in Chicopee, MA. Callaway has invested upwards of $50 million over the past several years to revitalize the facility by incorporating modern machinery and materials to provide best-in-class innovation and performance in every golf ball category.

Key Info and Pricing

U.S. retail date: March 12, 2020

Price: $47.99

Prices and sales taxes determined by individual retailers and may vary.

