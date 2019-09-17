Callaway Golf Signs Akshay Bhatia To Pro Tour Staff

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) announced today that 17-year-old golf phenomenon Akshay Bhatia has joined its Tour staff. He officially turned professional last week, and he will play Callaway equipment on Tour.

Bhatia capped off his dominant amateur career earlier this month by playing on the victorious U.S. Walker Cup team. He won two matches during the event and was the youngest U.S. player to ever compete in the Walker Cup. Among his many accomplishments, he was the #1 ranked junior in the world and reached #4 in the world amateur rankings. He won the 2019 Jones Cup Amateur Invitational, earned three American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) victories in 2018 and became the first player to win back-to-back Boys Junior PGA Championships in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, he competed in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, the 2017 Junior Presidents Cup, and was a 2017 First Team AJGA Rolex Junior All-American.

"I'm joining Callaway because the performance from the equipment is amazing; it's better than what I could have ever imagined," said Bhatia. "Working with the Tour Team and learning about all of the technology that goes into their products has been a lot of fun for me, and the equipment gives me a lot of confidence as I start my professional career." Bhatia will make his professional debut this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and he's previously played in PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events as an amateur.

"Akshay is one of the most prolific amateurs the golf world has seen in a long time, and we're thrilled to have him join our Professional Tour Staff," said Tim Reed, SVP of Global Sports Marketing, Callaway Golf. "He has all the tools to compete at a high level, he's mature beyond his years, and we're confident that he is going to have a lot of success using our equipment. We're fortunate to have so many impressive young players on our staff, and we look forward to working with Akshay for many years to come."

Bhatia will play this week with a Callaway bag that includes an Epic Flash Driver, the #1 driver model across the major worldwide Tours in 2019. You can follow him on Instagram @akshaybhatia_1.

