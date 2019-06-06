Called "One Of The Best Academies In The U.S." By Golf Digest, Marriott Golf Academy In Orlando Includes Lodging With Its Summer Multi-Day Golf Schools

For high-res images: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/bfLBf8XrKT

Golf Digest has called Marriott Golf Academy in Orlando one of the best golf academies in the country. Marriott Golf Academy fits all the "best" criteria including highly trained teachers, small teacher-to-student ratios and the latest in swing-analysis technology.

Now, a summer stay-and-learn offer makes it the right time to take an Orlando golf getaway to a top-tier golf academy: Spacious villa lodging at Marriott's Grande Vista resort is included with multi-day golf school packages at the acclaimed, on-site Marriott Golf Academy and its 35-acre practice area.

Rates start at $999 for a two-day school and $1,399 for a three-day school; both packages include spacious villa lodging at Marriott's Grande Vista in Orlando. To book, go to MarriottGolfAcademy.com or call (855) 778-8141.

Golfers of all skill levels can benefit from Marriott Golf Academy's proven instructional expertise, personalized training approach, superior technology and custom club fitting programs. Each are designed to help golfers reach their full potential.

In addition to multi-room villa accommodations, two- and three-day golf schools at Marriott Golf Academy also include complimentary rounds of golf, state-of-the-art video swing analysis and full access to renowned practice facilities. Use of the latest equipment from TaylorMade and daily lunch with the golf instructor are also included with each package.

Golfers also appreciate the convenience of staying at Marriott's Grande Vista resort, a vacation hideaway where they can discover first-class amenities and family-friendly features that make every day of an Orlando "golfcation" a truly magical experience. It's hard to believe that the world's most exhilarating theme parks—not to mention nearly 100 golf courses—are just a short distance away.

If desert golf courses top the must-play list, look no further than Marriott's Shadow Ridge resort in Palm Desert, where golfers find a desert oasis of infinite beauty and opportunity. Located at the desert's edge with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, this sophisticated golf destination delivers a stylish and serene Palm Desert vacation.

Rates start at $999 for a two-day golf school and $1,399 for a three-day golf school with lodging included at Marriott's Shadow Ridge resort in Palm Desert. To book, go to MarriottGolfAcademy.com or call (855) 778-8141.

Students attend Marriott Golf Academy's school at the world-class, Nick Faldo-designed Shadow Ridge Golf Club, where each hole boasts an unforgettable scene of the snow-capped desert mountains. Faldo's vast international experience and passion for detail is clearly evident on every spectacular hole. Shadow Ridge Golf Club has been named the No. 1 resort course in the Coachella Valley and one of the top resort courses in the country.

About Marriott Golf Academy - With locations in Orlando, Fla., and Palm Desert, Calif., Marriott Golf Academy combines the world-class service and hospitality of Marriott with expert instructional programming. From low-handicap elite golfers seeking a competitive advantage, to newcomers to the game seeking an introductory program that is matched to their needs, Marriott Golf Academy offers programming for the entire family, at two desirable Marriott Vacation Club destinations. For more information on all programs and packages offered by Marriott Golf Academy, golfers should call 855-642-2369, or visit marriottgolfacademy.com.

About Marriott Vacation Club - Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 13,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club's point-based vacation ownership program provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub .

