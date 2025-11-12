Callidus Legal AI Rebrands to StrongSuit, Launches Next-Generation Legal Research Platform

StrongSuit introduces deeper research tools, precedent verification, and advanced AI architecture to meet rising demand for smarter legal intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Callidus Legal AI today announced its official rebrand to StrongSuit, highlighting the company's position as an end-to-end, AI-powered litigation platform. The rebrand brings with it major platform updates, including StrongSuit's most requested feature yet: automated case validation, commonly known in the legal profession as "shepardizing" (as trademarked by LexisNexis).

"This rebrand marks a significant shift for our business. Our comprehensive US case database, deep legal research, and visual workflows push our platform ahead of some of the biggest names in the legal industry and we're ready to offer a superior alternative to legacy solutions," said Justin McCallon, CEO of StrongSuit. "We spent this year upgrading our platform to provide a platform that keeps pace with how fast the law evolves, help attorneys work faster, think more critically, and deliver better client results. Our customers are now frequently doubling their total output each week thanks to our platform."

StrongSuit's new platform features automatically ensures the cases cited by attorneys haven't been overturned by newer court decisions – something attorneys have traditionally spent hours verifying manually. When attorneys cite a case in legal briefs or motions, they must confirm that the case is still "good law," meaning it has not been overturned, superseded, or otherwise invalidated by subsequent rulings. This process can take 8–15 hours per legal document and often requires digging through complex chains of case history, a task that is legally required, and frequently unbillable.

Core upgrades include:

Enhanced Legal Research Engine – Faster, more insightful insights that lead to better AI drafts, with a redesigned, intuitive interface. End-to-end quality updates across a dozen of the most common legal workflows. "Good Law" or Legal Precedent Verification – The feature attorneys have been asking for, now built in. Advanced AI Architecture – Leveraging frontier AI models and StrongSuit's proprietary 11-million-case database to deliver more nuanced legal analysis and faster, more accurate results. Robust new solutions, such as our oral argument simulator that allows attorneys to present to an AI judge/justice.

This year, StrongSuit announced $10 million in new funding to accelerate product development and expand market reach. In addition, the company opened an office in San Francisco and hired 20 new employees to support its growing base of more than 1,000 customers nationwide.

Capping off a milestone year, LegalTech Breakthrough has named StrongSuit the Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year, recognizing the company's innovation in delivering more intelligent, accessible, and dependable legal technology.

For more information about StrongSuit, visit https://strongsuit.com/

About StrongSuit

StrongSuit is a next-generation litigation technology company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to automate legal research, drafting, and litigation preparation. With a proprietary case law database and deeply agentic AI infrastructure, StrongSuit delivers unprecedented productivity and insights, with enhanced accuracy, across the most demanding areas of legal practice. To learn more information, please visit: https://strongsuit.com/

Press Contact:

Jenny Bourne

208-761-8447

https://strongsuit.com/

SOURCE StrongSuit