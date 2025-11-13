The annual awards program recognizes companies and products driving innovation in the global legal industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongSuit, formerly Callidus Legal AI, the AI platform that automates and accelerates core litigation workflows, today announced it is the winner of "Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year" in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

StrongSuit Recipient Of “Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year” in 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

The StrongSuit legal AI platform combines an extensive legal database, visual multi-step workflows, and deep engineering across every stage of the process to take a fact pattern and produce a full legal brief in minutes. This month, the company also introduced automated case validation, allowing attorneys to instantly confirm that their citations are accurate and legally sound. Powered by advanced AI architecture, StrongSuit's platform delivers nuanced, context-aware results.

Earlier this year, StrongSuit launched a fully integrated U.S. case law database, leveraging its partnerships to gather all 10 million precedential U.S. legal cases. Specialized AI-powered agents enrich the database with detailed metadata, case summaries, and issue-based tagging in a way that is purpose-built for high-precision retrieval and research. By building its own case law database and engineering powerful retrieval systems, StrongSuit provides comprehensive and extensive case suggestions for every element in a new matter.

Importantly, the highly visual and interactive StrongSuit research system keeps lawyers in the loop, with the AI synthesizing robust data and lawyers making their own strategic decisions. This consolidates task completion, allowing attorneys to polish full litigation outlines and extensive litigation draft document outputs with other StrongSuit tools, integrated with Word, in order to prepare final versions for court.

"Many attorneys using StrongSuit are informing us that they are doubling their total output, with some tasks multiple orders of magnitude faster," said Justin McCallon, CEO of StrongSuit. "Our most recent updates represent a shift in how lawyers approach their work. By offloading the repetitive and time-consuming parts to AI, attorneys can focus on what actually drives results: strategy, advocacy, and better client outcomes. We're honored to be recognized as 'Overall Legal Research Solution of the Year' by LegalTech Breakthrough. StrongSuit is now the first platform that offers new insights, and legal-ready work with the precision that lawyers expect."

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world's most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world's most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

"Offering a wide range of support for both litigation and transactional workflows, StrongSuit helps legal professionals drive better outcomes with increased efficiency. Most legal tools promise to make lawyers faster, smarter, and more efficient, but they often fall short of addressing the daily realities of legal work, which is both high-stakes and highly time-consuming," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "StrongSuit is changing legal research with its extensive database, workflows, and advanced technology that integrates seamlessly into legacy workflows. By eliminating hours of unbillable work, reducing risk, and giving attorneys tools they actually want to use, StrongSuit is changing how litigation work gets done."

This year, StrongSuit announced $10 million in new funding to accelerate product development and expand market reach. In addition, the company opened an office in San Francisco and hired 20 new employees to support its growing base of more than 1,000 customers nationwide. To learn more about StrongSuit, please visit: www.strongsuit.com.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

About StrongSuit

StrongSuit is a next-generation litigation technology company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to automate legal research, drafting, and litigation preparation. With a proprietary case law database and deeply agentic AI infrastructure, StrongSuit delivers unprecedented productivity and insights, with enhanced accuracy, across the most demanding areas of legal practice. To learn more information, please visit: https://strongsuit.com/

