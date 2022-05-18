Calling all artists. Drawfest 3 is fast approaching

Drawfest is an online event where popular illustrators and animators explain various drawing and creative techniques, while allowing viewers to complete works of their own within a certain period of time. Speakers will include Mika Pikazo, a leading Japanese creator, Hanabushi, Guweiz, an illustrator living in Singapore, and Namie, an illustrator residing in Australia. The program will be available in both English and Japanese, so people from various regions can enjoy the programs.

This year's Drawfest will be split into two sessions: Study Day on June 18th and Feedback Day on June 25th. After taking in tips and techniques from speakers during Study Day, viewers will have one week to create artwork of their own and post them on pixiv. During the second session, the speakers will introduce and give feedback on the submitted artwork. Winners will also be selected for each category and receive a Wacom One creative pen display and an official illustration book from our sponsor, Genshin Impact.

From this year on, Study Day will be streaming in both English and Japanese to allow participants to better focus on their creations. All pre-recorded video will be dubbed and livestreams will be interpreted in real time, so that participants can hear explanations in a language they're more accustomed to.

At the first two editions of Drawfest, held in 2021, approximately 40% of the audience had commercial illustration experience and roughly 60% were from outside of Japan, making Drawfest an event where a diverse range of creators could interact beyond language barriers. This year's Drawfest is no exception as talented creators with fans from all over the world will take the stage and give pointers on their creative techniques. We hope those who take part come away with something that proves useful in their own creative endeavors.

Drawfest 3 Event Summary and How to Attend

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 2022 (JST) 9:00 am to 2:30 pm (tentative).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 2022 (JST) 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (tentative).

Real-time broadcasts in both English and Japanese.

* URLs for both Japanese and English will be provided.

Exclusively streamed on YouTube Live.

Participation Fee: FREE, pre-registration is required, videos won't be archived.

Pre-registration: https://pixiv.net/special/drawfest3/

Pre-registration period:

Part 1: Wednesday, May 18th to Friday, May 27th, 2022

Part 2: Wednesday, June 1st to Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Please note that applications may be closed once a certain number has been reached.

Programs:

1. Learn with Guwiez. How to Draw Cool Female Characters in the Shadows

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 9:00 am to 10:30 am (JST).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 9:00 am to 10:00 am (JST).

Summary: Guweiz will explain the techniques behind depicting dignified women existing in their own world, starting from a grayscale rough sketch.

Guweiz's Bio:

A highly talented illustrator living in Singapore, Guweiz started drawing at 17. In just a few years his work has gained fans both in Japan and abroad, depicting scenes and characters that move people's hearts. "The Art of GUWEIZ," an artbook filled with past illustrations, is now on sale.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/8350338

twitter: @ttguweiz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/guweiz/

2. Welcome to the Animation Dojo. Mika Pikazo learns from Hanabushi

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 11:00 am to 12:30 pm (JST).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 10:30 am - 11:30 am (JST).

This program, featuring Mika Pikazo and Hanabushi, aims to help beginners in the world of animation take a step forward and learn the basics - the joy of movement and key points of expression.

Mika Pikazo's Bio:

Born in Tokyo, in '93, she works as an illustrator and character designer.

You might know her as the designer for the Vtubers Kaguya Luna and Hakos Baelz, Sei Shonagon and Mysterious Ranmaru X from Fate/Grand Order, or even characters from the Bandai Namco Entertainment game - DENONBU.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/1039353

twitter: @MikaPikaZo

Hanabushi's Bio:

Illustrator and animator formerly affiliated with Toei Animation, has participated in many productions and has worked extensively as a character designer and animation director. Hanabushi's work on music videos for artists like Zutomayo on their 2020 song "Obenkyo shitoiteyo" and their 2021 song "Darken" has been widely acclaimed, even among those with no interest in anime.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/users/9211647

twitter: @hanabushi_

3. Genshin Impact x Namie - Create Cute Characters and Scenes with a Variety of Colors and Textures

Date & Time:

Study Day: Saturday, June 18th, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm (JST).

Feedback Day: Saturday, June 25th, 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (JST).

Namie will explain how to make scenes and characters prettier by using photographic materials while drawing characters from Drawfest's sponsor, Genshin Impact.

Namie's Bio:

An illustrator living in Australia known for her use of soft colors and cute characters. Extremely popular on social media, her work includes character designs for Arknights

(Mizuki, Goldenglow) as well as Fate/Grand Order concept figures, ornaments and game anniversary illustrations.

pixiv：https://www.pixiv.net/users/3829860

twitter：@namgoreng

Sponsor for this event: Genshin Impact

Drawfest dedicated page: https://pixiv.net/special/drawfest3/

