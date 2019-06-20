Calling all Aspiring InfoSec Consultants, Discover All You Need to Know to Get Started at SANS Tampa-Clearwater Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Tampa-Clearwater 2019 (#SANSTampa) taking place August 25-30 in Florida. Hands-on immersion training and evening talks will provide InfoSec professionals with tips and techniques to be successful. Ted Demopoulos (@teddemop), SANS Principal Instructor and book author will share what he's learned during his 20 plus years as a consultant during his talk, "So, You Want to Be an InfoSec Consultant?".

Demopoulos explains, "There has never been a better time to become an InfoSec consultant, with resulting enormous amounts of freedom, the ability to choose meaningful work, and yes, money. However, there are a number of misconceptions about consulting one should understand before starting. Join me at SANS Tampa-Clearwater to learn what exactly is involved and how to succeed as an InfoSec consultant."

In addition to his talk, Demopoulos will teach SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. This course teaches the most effective steps to prevent attacks and detect adversaries with actionable techniques that can be directly applied upon returning to work. Students will gain the knowledge necessary to win the battle against a wide range of cyber adversaries.

SANS Tampa-Clearwater 2019 features courses covering cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, critical security controls, digital forensics and OSINT. Courses include 460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, SEC566: Implementing and Auditing the Critical Security Controls In-Depth and more.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Tampa-Clearwater 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/tampa-clearwater-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

