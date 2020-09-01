Calling all Bloody Mary Masters: Blake Shelton and Smithworks Vodka want to taste YOUR Recipe in a new National Contest

To enter, tag @blakeshelton and @smithworksvodka in an image of your Bloody Mary masterpiece on Twitter or Instagram. The post must also include the cocktail recipe and the contest's official hashtags, #SWBloodyMaryContest. On October 4 th , National Vodka Day, Blake Shelton himself will be hosting a Facebook Live on his own channel, where he will taste test the top four recipes submitted and determine the winner.

"I'm ready to find the Bloody Mary master and know their delicious recipe is out there just waiting for its debut," said Blake Shelton. "I'm excited to have teamed up with my friends at Smithworks Vodka to put together this friendly competition to determine who has the best Bloody Mary recipe in the U.S.!"

The winner will be crowned by Blake LIVE on air on National Vodka Day and will receive a custom Bloody Mary trophy and a one-of-a-kind Smithworks Bloody Mary Bar Cart, stocked with classic Bloody Mary ingredients and garnishes.

"Smithworks is born and bred in America, just like the Bloody Mary cocktail," said James Pennycuick, Senior Brand Manager Smithworks, "With this competition, we are celebrating two American-made classics in a fun and delicious way. We're excited that Blake will be helping us taste test the top four submissions and picking the winner!"

For details on how to enter the contest visit www.SmithworksBloodyMaryContest.com. If you don't have your own Bloody Mary recipe or need a place to start, check out Smithworks Vodka's recipe and try making it with Smithworks's preferred Bloody Mary Mix, Zing Zang.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal U.S. resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 9/1/20 and ends at 11:59p ET on 9/30/20. For complete official rules including methods of entry, eligibility, prize details and ARV, visit www.SmithworksBloodyMaryContest.com. Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received from all entry methods combined, skill of each entrant and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

SMITHWORKS® Vodka. Distilled from Corn. Made in the USA. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). ©2018 Smithworks Vodka, Ft. Smith, AR.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Absolut® Elyx, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Lillet®, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 750 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA

Related Links

https://smithworksvodka.com/

