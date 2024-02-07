THE GLENLIVET INTRODUCES THE GLENLIVET RUM AND BOURBON FUSION CASK SELECTION WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND TASTE EXPERIENCE

With a taste transformed by fusion, The Glenlivet's new category-first innovation breaks boundaries and sets new standards in single malt scotch whisky

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet, the iconic Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, today announced the addition of The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection to its portfolio of award-winning single malt Scotch whiskies. A category-first innovation, the new expression offers an elevated, one-of-a-kind taste experience by selectively finishing1 The Glenlivet's iconic single malt Scotch whisky in bespoke casks that are uniquely crafted by fusing dismantled rum and bourbon barrels. The launch of The Glenlivet Fusion Cask Rum comes as the #1 single malt scotch whisky2 brand continues to challenge conventions and set new standards of excellence within the single malt category.

The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection

In a first for Scotch, The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection has been expertly finished in bespoke casks crafted from a combination of first-fill rum and bourbon barrels to deliver a distinctive single malt taste experience. These hand-selected barrels have been dismantled and reassembled by expert coopers into one bespoke cask, creating a harmonious fusion of luscious fruit and caramel-toffee notes. This luxurious new depth of flavor elevates The Glenlivet's signature fruity house style. The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection offers aromas of orange, vanilla custard, caramel, coconut and zest of lemon, notes of juicy apricot and peach, fresh apples, toffee-covered bananas and subtle cinnamon spice on the palate, and a sweet and smooth finish with enduring notes of orange.

"This category-first innovation continues our commitment and 200-year legacy of pushing boundaries in whisky," said Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Expert. "As a team of makers at The Glenlivet, we work closely with our partners at the cooperage to ensure the handmade casks are of the highest quality, and this intricate dismantling and reassembling process to create new bespoke casks ensures a distinctive and expertly-crafted finish."

Balmforth and the team of makers at The Glenlivet were drawn to the idea of a fusion cask finish – taking two separate flavors from outside The Glenlivet's home in Scotland and bringing them together to create a taste experience that is one-of-a-kind for Scotch. With an unconventional process, expertly crafted finish and distinctive technique, The Glenlivet Fusion Cask is a testament to The Glenlivet's spirit of craftmanship and innovation. This spirit, which dates back to 1824 when The Glenlivet founder George Smith became the first distiller to secure a legal whisky distilling license in the parish of Glenlivet, continues to inspire our makers today, paying homage to the brand's legacy whilst forever moving forwards.

"The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask is a welcome addition to our portfolio as we continue our journey to push the single malt category forward," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President Marketing - Scotch, Irish & Prestige Whisk(e)y, Pernod Ricard USA. "Prestige spirits drinkers in the US are seeking unique and elevated taste experiences, and The Glenlivet Fusion Cask proudly delivers on that demand as we pioneer new depths of flavor through our commitment to craftmanship and innovation."

The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection is launching February 2024 in the US, as the iconic single malt Scotch whisky commences its bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years of redefining traditions and moving the single malt Scotch whisky category forward. This unique whisky is the first in The Glenlivet Fusion Cask Series and joins The Glenlivet's remarkable range of prestigious single malts. To discover more about The Glenlivet Fusion Cask and experience taste transformed by fusion, please visit https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-us/fusion-cask/.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Founded by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within the single malt category in recent years. Standout initiatives include the launch of The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails, a collection of premium ready-to-mix cocktails using boundary-breaking technology, and The Glenlivet Sample Room, a creative epicenter where our most prestigious innovations are created. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence Rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Sparkling. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

1 A portion of the whisky spends time in the referenced cask

2 SOURCES: NIELSEN XAOC + LIQ+ L52 W/E 12/23/23 and NABCA R12 ending December 2023

