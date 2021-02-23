Calling All Dogs! One Week Left to Nominate Your Best Friend for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®

This hugely popular national effort searches out and recognizes America's Hero Dogs who help us in so many important ways, whether it's saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, providing therapeutic support to children suffering from cancer or other illnesses, or just greeting us with a wagging tail at the end of a hard day. Heroic hounds may be nominated by anyone at least 18 years of age in one of seven categories: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs , Military Dogs , Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs , Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs and Guide/Hearing Dogs.

Following the nomination period, 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category) will be chosen in a first round of voting by the public. The second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity judge voting, will narrow the field to seven category finalists who will then vie, through a final round of public and celebrity judge voting, for the title of 2021 American Hero Dog. The Hero Dog Awards will be broadcast nationwide as a two-hour special on Hallmark Channel this fall.

During the past 10 years, Americans have cast millions of votes for thousands of dogs, all seeking the coveted title of American Hero Dog. The program reached more than four billion people last year and draws the support and participation of top celebrity dog lovers from all over the world. Hosts, judges, award presenters and entertainment acts have included Vivica A. Fox, Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Betty White, Ariel Winter, Rebecca Romijn, Faithe Herman, Marcus Scribner, Dean Cain, Katharine McPhee, Shannen Doherty, Whoopi Goldberg, Denise Richards, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chelsea Handler, Martin Short, Jewel, Wilson Phillips, Carson Kressley, Miranda Lambert, Pauley Perrette, Kristin Chenoweth, Naomi Judd, Eric Stonestreet, Fred Willard, Danica McKellar and many, many more.

"Whether they protect us on the battlefield, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a hard day, dogs save and improve our lives every day," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane's president and CEO. "The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is our way of saluting our best friends and we invite every dog lover to take a few minutes to recognize the love, skill and loyalty these remarkable animals show us every day by nominating their canine companion now at www.HeroDogAwards.org."

Key dates for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

Nominations: Jan. 6 – March 2

– 1st Round Voting: March 25 – May 6

– 2nd Round Voting: May 27 – July 15

3rd Round Voting: July 29 – September 7

Hero Dog Awards gala: Coming this fall

All rounds open and close at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

More information about the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, including complete contest rules and entry information, can be obtained by visiting www.herodogawards.org

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org. Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 80 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl" and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Love Ever After," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube

