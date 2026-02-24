Calling All Flavor Lovers: International Delight and Paris Hilton Want You to Choose Party Over Plain! The Two Are Teaming Up to Show Everyone How to Become a Parista

A free pop-up experience in Santa Monica will help fans unleash their inner Parista – aka, someone who brings fun, flavor and glamour to their daily coffee routine.

Join the Party: Event Quick Facts

What : Free International Delight Parista Pop-Up Experience

: Free International Delight Parista Pop-Up Experience When : March 12, 2026, 4:30 p.m. PT – 6:30 p.m. PT or while supplies last

: March 12, 2026, 4:30 p.m. PT – 6:30 p.m. PT or while supplies last Where : Ocean & Colorado Plaza (1566 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401)

: Ocean & Colorado Plaza (1566 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401) How to Attend: Free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis (no pre-registration required)

Free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis (no pre-registration required) Activities: Product sampling and free merch (while supplies last), tips on how to embrace the Parista lifestyle, the chance to connect with fellow flavor fanatics and photo opportunities

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One thing that International Delight and Paris Hilton fans have in common is understanding the importance of adding fun to everything, and when it comes to how they enjoy their coffee, that's no different. Following the launch of International Delight and Paris Hilton's limited-edition cold foam and creamers, the two have come together to show flavor lovers how these fabulous products are the ultimate accessory to a Parista lifestyle. Loves it.

As announced by Paris herself on Instagram, it's time to unleash your inner Parista. A Parista is someone who brings fun, flavor and Paris Hilton-level glamour to every situation. They always choose sparkle over plain and add personality to their coffee routine.

To inspire and show everyone how to be a Parista, the brand is bringing its iconic flavors to Santa Monica on March 12, 2026. Prepare to say goodbye to plain coffee, turn every sip into a celebration and follow Paris' advice: don't be boring, pick a flavor that matches your vibe, always leave room for the party and start sliving.

Steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, the International Delight sponsored free, high-energy pop-up opens at 4:30 p.m. PT on March 12 to flavor fanatics and Paris Hilton enthusiasts alike. Guests will learn what it takes to be a Parista and enjoy a brew or beverage featuring new and longtime favorite International Delight flavors, including:

Raspberry Champagne Creamer: Toast to a burst of fruity flavor that's unexpected, indulgent and as sweet as a kiss.

Toast to a burst of fruity flavor that's unexpected, indulgent and as sweet as a kiss. Sweet & Spicy Creamer: That's hot. Literally. This mash-up brings together opposing flavors to relieve plain coffee by turning up the heat. (Yes, it's really got a kick!)

That's hot. Literally. This mash-up brings together opposing flavors to relieve plain coffee by turning up the heat. (Yes, it's really got a kick!) Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer: Nostalgic, sweet, and fabulously pink – this foamy, delicious icon is giving creaminess and color!

"At International Delight, we're always looking for bold ways to show people that coffee doesn't have to be boring," said Julia Adams, Vice President, International Delight Coffee Creamers, Danone U.S. "Paris Hilton shares our belief that flavor is a form of self-expression, which makes her the perfect partner as we invite fans to have more fun with their daily coffee rituals. Plain just isn't our thing, and this partnership demonstrates how we continue to lead the way in bringing unique flavor pairings to our consumers."

Guests will also have the chance to capture content, flaunt their new Parista creds with free beverages and merch, connect with like-minded flavor fans, and immerse themselves in a vibrant pink space built for great vibes and zero boring. And trust: there will be plenty of iconic moments throughout the day.

Keep an eye on the International Delight Instagram and TikTok pages to follow along and learn how you, too, can be a Parista!

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has remained 'one cup ahead,' meeting the ever-evolving lifestyles of coffee drinkers and their growing desire for flavorful creamers. From introducing the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer, to innovating new flavors and experiences like Cold Foam Creamer at home, International Delight knows that coffee lovers are actually creamer lovers, and creamer lovers choose International Delight because it makes plain coffee, delicious coffee. The brand has gone so far as to proudly declare "We Hate Plain Coffee, Too!" – a rallying cry for creamer lovers everywhere. International Delight is uniting Creamer Nation together with its portfolio of coffee creamers, cold foam creamers and iced coffees, fit for personalizing everyone's cup.

Known for its iconic gold cap, International Delight is available nationwide at retailers, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About Danone U.S.

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone U.S. has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone U.S. website.

