Calling All Foodies to Take a Bite Out of Miami Beach During Miami Spice

"Miami Beach is without a doubt a culinary destination and a melting pot of cultures, traditions and cooking styles," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Visitors can expect travel-worthy meals and experiences rooted in regional influences."

All Miami Spice menus include three courses, offering a selection of appetizers, main entrees and desserts, giving foodies the opportunity to taste a number of expertly-composed dishes. And, many participating restaurants provide wine and cocktail pairing recommendations to enhance the flavors of key menu items.

"Travelers from around the globe continue to be drawn to visit Miami Beach as recognized chefs and restaurateurs strategically open new concepts in the area, a testament to our position as a destination like no other place in the world," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA.

With more than 80 participating restaurants on Miami Beach, deciding where to go can be difficult. To help visitors choose the best menus for their culinary style, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority has put together a list of must-taste restaurants. From adventurous eaters and vegans to pescatarians and carnivores, there is something for every palate on Miami Beach including:

Travel-Worthy Miami Beach Menus:

LOS FUEGOS BY FRANCIS MALLMANN

Born from a passion for the ancient art of South American live-fire cooking, Argentine grillmaster Francis Mallmann creates a contemporary asado experience with an open-fire kitchen, local ingredients and a gaucho's touch to transform traditional rustic recipes into sophisticated, savory dishes. Miami Spice menus are available for lunch and dinner.

For dinner, try the: Oxtail croquettes with a lemon aioli, Local Snapper a la plancha with a yamani rice salad, yogurt and tahini sauce and a Dulce de Leche tart.

SCARPETTA

Scarpetta, led by James Beard award recipient Scott Conant, offers a regional Italian menu combining the simplicity of Italy's cucina rustica with the refined flavors of fine cuisine. Experience fine dining amidst breathtaking unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and beautifully lit pools at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Scarpetta is featuring Miami Spice menus for dinner.

For dinner, try the: Mediterranean octopus, roasted branzino, burrata, and coconut tapioca.

ESTIATORIO MILOS

Steps from the beach, Estiatorio Milos by critically acclaimed chef Costas Spiliadis, has quickly become a favorite for locals and tourists alike. The elegant private dining room evokes a sense of being in a private library or study, while the glass-enclosed wine cellar, situated behind the bar, highlights an impressive wine collection. Estiatorio Milos has Miami Spice menus for lunch and dinner.

For lunch, try the: Greek meze plate, dorado royale, faroe islands organic salmon, and the real Greek yogurt.

THE BAZAAR

Set in the heart of South Beach, the Bazaar by José Andrés features signature dishes reflecting Latin American and Caribbean influences. The décor reflects the hotel's beachfront location, adding relaxed seaside touches to the classic, sleek lines and retro finishes of the landmark Art Deco building. Miami Spice menus are available for dinner.

For dinner, try the: gazpacho patricia, patatas bravas, croquetas de pollo, and yuca 'churros'.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat.

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority