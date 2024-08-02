Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority Invites Travelers to Savor Summer on Miami Beach with Special Savings on Hotel Stays, Culinary Experiences and Unique Performances

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer in full swing, Miami Beach continues to offer new experiences for travelers to discover in the month of August. From candlelit musical concerts to decadent, multi- course menus at notable restaurants to cultural wonders and exhibitions, visitors can easily expand their travel horizons this season and enjoy signature savings on hotel stays. The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) has recently introduced a number of resources to help make planning seamless including the free EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available on Apple and Google, (EXPMiamiBeach.Tours), a dedicated monthly newsletter with special discounts and insider recommendations, visit www.miamibeachvca.com to subscribe, and a collection of dynamic videos showcasing how to go beyond the beach at @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram.

"August is one of the best months to experience Miami Beach thanks to a collection of unique activities including Miami Spice menus at Miami Beach restaurants, indoor performances by talented musicians and artists, limited-time exhibitions and more," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Travelers can also find preferred rates at leading hotels on the beach, providing the opportunity to getaway and relax with less crowds."

This summer, a diverse line-up to suit any traveler awaits including the August 17th installment of Candlelight, a performance at Eden Roc Miami Beach featuring a multi-sensory musical experience with the music of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole under the gentle glow of candlelight. Culinary-minded visitors can plan on Miami Spice lunch, brunch or dinner at key dining spots like Bagatelle Miami, Estiatorio Milos, the new Cartagena at SLS South Beach and Lucky Cat, all featuring three-course for just $30-$35 for lunch and brunch and $45-$60 for dinner. Take a break between activities and discover hidden gems and art in public places through the self-guided walking tours available in the Experience Miami Beach app, a perfect way to explore the area's architectural wonders and installations by global artists. For dance lovers, Miami Beach locations are set to welcome the 29th season of the International Ballet Festival of Miami presenting over 100 principal dancers and curated performances by ballet companies from all over the world as well as modern and contemporary dance ensembles, and from August 16-18th, the Spirit of Japan Festival will transform the Miami Beach Convention Center into an immersive center to explore Japanese culture through food, performances, exhibits and activities.

"Each year, we are proud to welcome and offer returning and new experiences to our visitors along with savings and opportunities to savor summer on Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, "Details on destination happenings in August and throughout the year can be easily accessed through our interactive app, web site and social media handles."

Travelers ready to make plans can also enjoy specialty summer offers at destination hotels including family-friendly perks valued at more than $150, including free meals for kids 12 and younger, discounted tickets to attractions, SoBe Kids Club savings and spa discounts at Loews Miami Beach and 15% off stays of three nights or more at Ocean Drive's iconic Betsy Hotel.

Become a Miami Beach insider now and download the EXP Miami Beach Tours App, sign up for a dedicated newsletter featuring events and special offers at destination hotels and restaurants at https://www.miamibeachvca.com/ and follow the @experiencemiamibeach handles on Instagram and Facebook.

