Calling all innovative students from the United States who want to shape the future: Here's a chance to bring your idea to life

One idea is all it takes to enter Red Bull Basement, the global event that empowers a new generation of innovators through resources including networking, collaboration and AI technology. The team with the nation's best idea will be invited to develop it further for the World Final in Tokyo, where expert judges will choose the winner for 2024.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A single good idea will launch innovators from the U.S. to the global stage as Red Bull Basement returns for 2024. Red Bull Basement empowers the next generation of innovators to conceive, develop and launch their outstanding ideas, accelerated by AI technology. Each team that applies will be able to create their own business plan with the help of AI, and the national winners from the U.S. will be invited to an immersive World Final in Tokyo, Japan. The application window is open until October 27, 2024.

About Red Bull Basement Today's innovators are driven by entrepreneurial ambitions and a purposeful desire to make a true impact. But it can be hard to know where to start. Participants with unique ideas use Red Bull Basement to open personal growth opportunities from networking to collaboration and expert mentor workshops – holistically supporting their aim to innovate and disrupt the status quo with the help of the latest technology.

Numerous past participants have leveraged the skills learned and connections made at Red Bull Basement to help take their ideas to market, and in 2024, the event will be larger and more inclusive than ever.

Red Bull Basement 2021 winner, Brinlee Kidd, says "Red Bull Basement changed the course of my entire life from getting to travel outside of the country for the first time, meeting incredible student innovators from around the world to being exposed to new ideas I couldn't have possibly imagined."

2024 Format

In Red Bull Basement 2024, a new wave of innovators will leverage AI to create a business plan, find opportunities, identify and prioritize potential growth areas, and enable their state-of-the-art ideas.

Phase 1 – Application:

From August 1 through October 27, 2024, one- or two-member teams of students and innovators from the U.S. can visit the Red Bull Basement website www.redbullbasement.com, where the easy-to-use AI tool will help them to create and submit a one-page business plan as their application. A panel of hand-picked judges will select the top teams for the National Final held at MIT Media Labs in Cambridge, MA from November 15-17 in partnership with DoorDash, the official food delivery partner. The winner of the National Final will go on to represent the U.S. at December's Global Final.

Phase 2 – Development: From November 18 through December 1, 2024, the national-winning teams will unlock resources including the chance to work with mentors and experts as well as AI technology to detail their business plan and evolve their ideas toward readiness as a business start-up.

Phase 3 – Global Final: From December 2 through 5, 2024, the Global Final will bring together the finalists from over 40 countries for an immersive event in Tokyo, featuring workshops, a dedicated AI session, and networking with international entrepreneurs, visionaries and business leaders, culminating in the announcement of the global winner of Red Bull Basement 2024. The World Final winner will receive an MBA like no other; a 3-week hands-on experience in the Silicon Valley.

"If you've ever wanted to make your mark on the world, but didn't know exactly how to do that, I'd 100% encourage you to apply for Red Bull Basement. It's the perfect environment to build something that's never existed before and something beyond your wildest dreams," said Kidd.

Red Bull Basement 2024 is in partnership with AMD and Microsoft. The Red Bull Basement Chatbot will utilize Microsoft's Azure AI Cloud and AMD's data center GPUs. Additionally, National Winners will receive an AI-enabled laptop with AMD's new Ryzen AI processor to leverage AI tools like Microsoft's Co-Pilot throughout the project.

How to Enter

Red Bull Basement is open to everyone 18 years of age and older who is a current resident of the U.S., and the application window is open until October 27, 2024.

To apply, create and submit your business plan at www.redbullbasement.com.

For more information: www.redbullbasement.com

