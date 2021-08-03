Calling All Local Food Lovers: Pepsi Will Pay You To Enjoy The Iowa State Fair

The winning Iowan selected will take on official Chief Flavor Officer "duties" that include, but are not limited to, tasting delectable fair treats, experimenting with the many flavor combinations the fair has to offer and capturing all-time fair flavor favorites via photos and videos.

Beginning today through August 9, 2021, Iowans can apply at CFOIowa.com for a chance to be deemed Chief Flavor Officer of this year's Iowa State Fair. To enter, applicants must answer seven questions proving their State Fair and local food credentials. Iowa's first Chief Flavor Officer will be selected based on their unapologetic passion for local food, their state pride and overall originality. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

The Chief Flavor Officer will receive:

Cash prize of $2,500 plus an additional $500 gift card to cover the cost of food pairing possibilities at the fair.

plus an additional gift card to cover the cost of food pairing possibilities at the fair. Tickets for you and a friend to the 2021 Iowa State Fair as many days as you would like between August 12-22 , allowing you both to indulge in fair favorites like the Ferris Wheel , live performances, food on a stick and more.

, allowing you both to indulge in fair favorites like the , live performances, food on a stick and more. And lastly, bragging rights for being Pepsi's first ever Chief Flavor Officer of the Iowa State Fair.

"With thousands of PepsiCo employees who live and work in the Heartland, we know food and flavor is the heart and soul at the Iowa State Fair," said Julia Bomba, Director, Marketing, Central Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We're excited to help Iowans unapologetically enjoy their favorite fair flavors this summer and the chance to become our first ever Chief Flavor Officer by giving them the "summer job" of a lifetime."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

