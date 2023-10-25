Calling All MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MaxLinear, Inc. ("MaxLinear" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MXL) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired MaxLinear securities between June 6, 2023 and July 6, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/mxl.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that the Prospectus and other solicitations relating to the Merger concealed and failed to disclose material fact. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) there had been a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates; (2) MaxLinear had determined to unilaterally terminate the Merger in the event the Merger was approved by Chinese regulatory authorities; (3) MaxLinear intended to argue that certain conditions in Article 6 of the Merger Agreement had not been satisfied as required by May 5, 2023 (i.e., before the Class Period) as a basis to terminate the Merger; and (4) as a result of (1)-(3), defendants had materially misrepresented the viability of the Merger, the purported benefits of the Merger, and the likelihood that the Merger would be consummated.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/mxl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in MaxLinear you have until October 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC