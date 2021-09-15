Calling All NFL Fans: Try Out For The Lowe's Home Team

NFL stars will also go beyond home to make an impact in communities through repair and renovation projects alongside Lowe's associates.

"At Lowe's we always play for the home team, and this fall we saw an opportunity to go big," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Not only will our team of NFL stars tackle meaningful improvement projects in their communities, but our force of associate 'coaches' will help fans at home take their do-it-yourself dreams across the goal line. We're helping everyone win the home game this NFL season."

Lowe's will also launch officially licensed paint colors for all 32 NFL teams this season in-store and online in collaboration with the NFL and Valspar®, enabling fans to wear their pride not just on their sleeves but also on their walls. Lowe's will support all Home Team initiatives with an integrated marketing campaign inclusive of national television advertising, digital and social creative, in-broadcast custom content partnerships with NBC Sports and NFL Network and in-store display units.

The New Lowe's Home Team and How to Join

Lowe's is excited to announce that Kelvin Beachum (OT), Calais Campbell (DE), Steve Hutchison (Guard—Hall of Fame), Travis Kelce (TE), Jaylon Smith (LB), and Robert Woods (WR) will join Justin Fields (QB), Chris Godwin (WR), Najee Harris (RB), Matt Light (OT), Christian McCaffrey (RB), and Lowe's Home Team General Manager Drew Brees (QB – Retired) as the 12 NFL members of the Lowe's Home Team.

Starting today, fans can try out for the Lowe's Home Team by entering for a chance to win and completing one of four DIY challenges that will take place from September through December this year. The first challenge will ask prospective recruits to share how they prepare their outdoor space for the football season in September. Fans can learn about additional challenges which include a team paint color challenge (begins Oct. 1), a DIY project victory dance challenge (begins Nov. 1), and holiday team decorating challenge (begins Dec. 1) at Lowes.com/HomeTeam. For official rules, visit https://www.lowes.com/pdf/2021_LHT_Contest_Official_Rules.pdf.

Improving Homes and Hometowns Across America

From renovating a shelter in Richmond, Calif. that gave NFL newcomer Najee Harris a home when he had none, to helping Drew Brees give back to a small business owner in New Orleans who has been a bedrock in his community, each Home Team player will partner with Lowe's to

complete a critical home repair project in service of an NFL community in need. Eight of these 12 projects are included in Lowe's 100 Hometowns program, an initiative celebrating Lowe's centennial by completing 100 improvement projects across 36 states. Lowe's is rebuilding areas reeling from natural disasters, repairing critical housing, restoring beloved community centers, reviving green spaces, and much more. Communities can find details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress on Lowe's 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.

