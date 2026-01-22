Calling All STEM Students: Apply for PG&E College Scholarships of Up to $10,000

PG&E's Employee Resource/Engineering Groups Also Offer College Scholarships for Total of About $650,000 This Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) is inviting students to apply for its annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. The scholarships are for students who are passionate about shaping the future through Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines.

The PG&E Foundation will award $350,000 in scholarships to up to 60 students. Eligible students can receive awards of $10,000, $5,000 or $2,500. Funding for these charitable contributions comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

Better Together STEM Scholarships champion future California leaders, empowering them to excel and achieve their higher education goals.

Samiksha Lingan of Hayward is a 2025 scholarship recipient.

"The PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarship represents a dedication to uplifting young people. It helps ensure we can realize our dreams and give back to those around us without being deterred by financial obstacles," said Lingan, who is a data science major at University of California, Berkeley.

"We are thrilled to assist another group of amazing students this year. For more than a decade, we've helped support our next generation of leaders. We look forward to these new scientists, engineers and innovators powering California's clean energy future. It's an exciting time. We're privileged to be able to help students pursue their academic dreams," said Carla Peterman, President, PG&E Corporation, and Executive Vice President, Customer & Corporate Affairs.

The Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has grown over the years to assist more students and families.

In 2023, the PG&E Foundation added a new $5,000 scholarship that expanded the program to include additional recipients. In 2022, students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout the United States became eligible in response to more students applying who planned to attend HBCUs.

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded $7.8 million to accomplished students. See videos of prior STEM Scholarship recipients.

Deadline and criteria

Interested applicants can learn more and apply here. The deadline to apply is March 12, 2026. Scholarships will be awarded by August.

Scholarships are based on academic achievement as well as demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities. They are also based on personal triumph and financial need. Students must pursue qualifying degrees in STEM disciplines. These disciplines include engineering, computer science/information systems, cybersecurity, environmental sciences, math and physics.

Applications are open to:

High school seniors or graduates

Students who have received a GED certification

Current undergraduate students

Non-traditional students or military veterans returning to school or pursuing their first undergraduate degree

Those who reside in PG&E's Northern or Central California service area or a dependent of a resident in the service area

Students planning full-time undergraduate enrollment for 2026-2027

Those seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year California institution or HBCU

PG&E Employee Resource Group scholarships

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E's 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and two engineering networking groups (ENGs) are awarding more than $300,000 in scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised through coworker donations, coworker fundraising events and the company's coworker giving program. Since 1989, more than $6 million in ERG/ENG scholarships have been awarded to thousands of students. Apply here.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

