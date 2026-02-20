PG&E Sets Dates for Quarterly Stock Dividends

News provided by

PG&E Corporation

Feb 20, 2026, 06:45 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 19, 2026, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its first quarter 2026 regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending April 30, 2026, to be payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value

Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable


5.00 %

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80 %

$0.30000

4.50 %

$0.28125

4.36 %

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable


6.00 %

$0.37500

5.50 %

$0.34375

5.00 %

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.

For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PG&E Corporation Reports Solid 2025 Results, Tightens 2026 Earnings Guidance

PG&E Corporation Reports Solid 2025 Results, Tightens 2026 Earnings Guidance

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) delivered solid financial results in 2025 and is on track to deliver in 2026 and beyond: GAAP earnings were $0.29 and $1....
Calling All STEM Students: Apply for PG&E College Scholarships of Up to $10,000

Calling All STEM Students: Apply for PG&E College Scholarships of Up to $10,000

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) is inviting students to apply for its annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics