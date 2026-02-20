PG&E Sets Dates for Quarterly Stock Dividends

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 19, 2026, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its first quarter 2026 regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending April 30, 2026, to be payable on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2026. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,

$25 Par Value



Quarterly Dividend to

be Paid Per Share Redeemable





5.00 %



$0.31250 5.00% Series A



$0.31250 4.80 %



$0.30000 4.50 %



$0.28125 4.36 %



$0.27250 Non-Redeemable





6.00 %



$0.37500 5.50 %



$0.34375 5.00 %



$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.

