Calling All Superheroes!

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GES , a global full-service provider for live events, invites International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Expo! Expo! attendees to engage with the GES team in The Superhero Experience. GES has created an experience that brings show organizers into a world fit for a superhero where they will not only discover more about GES as a creative partner but also learn more about themselves, in a fun and interactive environment.

GES' Superhero booth engagement area will host several activations. After taking a quiz to learn what their superpower is, participants may visit the Power-Up Bar, which offers superhero-themed, cold-pressed juices and have a caricature artist create a comical superhero sketch of them highlighting their superpower.

"Our team looks forward to connecting with attendees at EXPO! EXPO! and helping them discover their superhero powers," said GES EVP of U.S. Exhibitions Jeff Quade. "GES' experienced team combined with the latest technology, through GES Project Central, helps our clients achieve superhero results."

GES will also showcase its exemplary exhibitor service and award-winning technology to deliver impactful exhibitor and sponsorship experiences for show organizers. The conceptual exhibitor experience will offer advanced self-service technologies to complete tasks in real-time by streamlining, automating and digitizing interactions. Under development, the new exhibitor experience and technologies will be launched throughout 2020 and 2021.

"GES is focused on enhancing the exhibitor experience with new technology, streamlined product offerings and extensive educational content. We currently have many projects designed to enhance the exhibitor experience. We are making a strong strategic commitment to simplify the planning and execution of face-to-face marketing," remarked GES CMO Wendy Gibson.

GES is also proud to support IAEE as the educational sponsor of Expo! Expo!, and GES employees Ryan Lovell and Matt Kalb are in the first class to receive advanced CEMs. They will be recognized during the opening general session, CEM Class of 2019 presentation. In addition, GES' talented team will present sessions including:

How Sponsorships Drive Value for Attendees: A Qualitative and Quantitative Approach, presented by GES SVP of Analytics and Insights Arjun Chakravarti, Ph.D., Tuesday, December 3 , 9:15-10:15 a.m.

presented by GES SVP of Analytics and Insights Arjun Chakravarti, Ph.D., , Top Tips for Learning and Education , presented by Chakravarti, Wednesday, December 4 , 1:05-1:15 p.m.

, presented by Chakravarti, , Buzz Sessions , Wednesday, December 4 , 9-10:15 a.m.

, , Association Events: Ryan Lovell , CEM-AP, GES senior account manager

, CEM-AP, GES senior account manager

Women Professionals: Ann Olson , CEM, GES vice president of client relations

, CEM, GES vice president of client relations

Sales Professionals: Ben Cramer , GES sales manager

, GES sales manager

Young Professionals: Matt Kalb , CEM-AP, GES sales manager

, CEM-AP, GES sales manager

Corporate & Independent Organizers: Jim Letchworth , CEM, GES senior sales manager

In addition, GES Vice President of Global Design Errol Ahearn has been working on a project with FIT and Bemidji State University students to design a booth for EXPO! EXPO! 2020. On the last day of EXPO! EXPO! 2019, four students will travel to Las Vegas, where Ahearn will judge the final design winner.

GES is honored to be recognized for a variety of awards by IAEE. GES Senior Sales Manager James "Jim" Letchworth, CEM was selected as IAEE's Volunteer of the Year. This award recognizes IAEE members who have dedicated their time to the progress and fulfillment of the charge of a committee or task force on which they serve. GES was also recognized, along with the National Restaurant Association, in IAEE's Art of the Show Awards with the National Restaurant Association Booth winning Attendee/Booth Interaction, over 200,001 nsf category. onPeak, a GES company, was recognized with two awards winning the Email Promotion Campaign Between 75,001 and 200,000 nsf for ASCP Annual Meeting 2019 and Email Promotion Campaign over 200,001 nsf categories for Surf Expo 2019.

GES is sponsoring the Young Professionals Party at the Brooklyn Bowl and is the founding sponsor of IAEE's official party, Humanity Rocks, A Celebration with a Cause. This year's Humanity Rocks event is benefiting Three Square, a Las Vegas organization whose mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. GES has planned new and exciting activations during Humanity Rocks that will make this the party of the year.

In partnership with Three Square, GES will volunteer for The Gift of Service. Volunteer activities will include sorting and repacking food, filling backpacks with food for children, and packaging meals for local school programs.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the 11th year in a row, and for the 10th year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

