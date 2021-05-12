Calling All Tender Lovers: Incogmeato by Morningstar Farms and Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Collab to Unveil New Plant-Based Chik'n Tenders

To celebrate Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders hitting shelves nationwide in two flavors, Original and Sweet BBQ, Incogmeato is partnering with fellow plant-based disruptor Pinky Cole, chef and founder of popular Atlanta hotspot Slutty Vegan. Together, they're issuing a delicious challenge to chicken lovers everywhere - try crispy, juicy, pull apart Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders that deliver all the flavor—without the meat – and see how they taste just like the real thing. In fact, they dare you to tear it to believe it.

"We're excited to introduce a plant-based chik'n tender that has the taste and texture of the real thing – it's a real breakthrough experience for chicken tender lovers," says Sara Young, General Manager, Plant-Based Proteins at Kellogg. "Pinky shares Incogmeato's vision for disrupting what people think about plant-based, so she's the perfect partner to help us challenge flexitarians everywhere to try Incogmeato's new plant-based chik'n tenders and discover how they deliver the taste people crave."

A match made in meatless heaven, Pinky Cole and Incogmeato share a mission to make plant-based eating enjoyable for all food lovers. The tasty two-some will host a one-day-only pop-up event this week in Atlanta where they'll prove Incogmeato's plant-based version can go toe-to-toe with any tender out there. On the menu: exclusive Slutty Vegan creations made with Incogmeato's game-changing new Chik'n Tenders including Incogmeato "Side Chik" Tender Basket, Incogmeato Chik'n Tender "Tac-Heaux," and Incogmeato "Mutha Clucker" Chik'n Tender Sandwiches.

"Slutty Vegan is all about daringly bold and delicious food designed to transform the way people think about plant-based eating," said Pinky Cole. "Believe me. I have high standards, and Incogmeato's Chik'n Tenders offer a new opportunity to introduce more people to the world of plant-based eating. I am excited to put my own spin on them and show people how delicious it can be."

Slutty Vegan x Incogmeato Pop-Up Event

If you're local to Atlanta, come on down to the legendary Slutty Vegan restaurant for some delicious, plant-based fast-food style favorites:

Where: Slutty Vegan Edgewood (484 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312)

When: Wednesday, May 19 from 12 to 7 pm ET

from What: A one-day-only pop-up to taste exclusive Slutty Vegan creations featuring new Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders

Can't make it to the one day only pop-up? You're in cluck! Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders are available nationwide starting this month at select Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, Wegmans, and Southeastern Grocers so you have them on-hand whenever the craving strikes!

To learn more about Incogmeato, visit Incogmeato.com. Follow @IncogmeatoUS on Facebook and Instagram and @Incogmeato on Twitter for all the latest plant-based updates.

To learn more about Pinky Cole, follow @PinkyCole on Facebook and Instagram and @SluttyVeganATL on Twitter.

