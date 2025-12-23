Calling All Trailblazers: Introducing the Inaugural "PropTech Startup Showdown" at SXSW 2026

Founders invited to compete for $5K, industry exposure, and a chance to showcase breakthrough real estate tech on one of the world's biggest innovation stages.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all innovators, on March 13th Realtor.com® and National Association of REALTORS® Tech & Innovation are teaming up at SXSW to launch the first PropTech Startup Showdown. The inaugural PropTech Startup Showdown at SXSW will be a high-energy competition designed to identify and elevate the next generation of real estate technology innovators. United in their goal to support the real estate industry, this competition highlights the strong partnership between Realtor.com® and the National Association of REALTORS®.

"Today, technology is transforming the industry faster than ever, and many meaningful breakthroughs are coming from early-stage founders," said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer, Realtor.com®. "We are excited to bring this event to SXSW, in partnership with the National Association of Realtors® to create a platform for these visionary entrepreneurs to share fresh ideas and ultimately help more people find their home. Realtor.com pioneered online real estate 30 years ago and that spirit of innovation remains in our DNA."

The competition is a call to action for founders who are ready to get in front of industry power players, gain unmatched visibility, and show the SXSW community how their technology can transform the way real estate works. Applications are due by January 23rd.

Held on March 13, 2026, at the Realtor.com® office in East Austin, the event will showcase six finalists whose early- and growth-stage startups are shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate, fintech, contech, property management, data and AI, and agent tools. Finalists will give rapid-fire presentations and get real-time feedback. The Showdown offers a rare opportunity for founders to capture the attention of leading voices across National Association of Realtors® Tech & Innovation, Realtor.com®, Second Century Ventures, investors, real estate professionals, and the broader SXSW audience.

The competition's Grand Prize includes a $5,000 cash prize awarded by National Association of REALTORS®, a meeting with Second Century Ventures (SCV)'s managing partners, amplified exposure across Realtor.com®, and partner channels, and optional VIP intros and visibility with industry leaders. An Audience Choice Award will also recognize one startup chosen by event attendees.

"NAR has long supported innovation that helps REALTORS® better serve homebuyers, sellers, and consumers," said Dan Weisman, Director of Innovation Strategy, National Association of REALTORS®. " NAR Tech & Innovation is excited to partner with Realtor.com® to spotlight the creativity, energy, and forward-thinking solutions emerging from the PropTech community, especially at such a globally recognized stage as SXSW."

Event Details:

When and Where: March 13, 2026, Realtor.com ® Office, 901 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Office, 901 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702 Eligibility: Early- and growth-stage startups building technology for the real estate ecosystem; presenters must attend in person and be 18+

Application Deadline: January 23, 2026

Format: 4-minute presentation + 4-minute Q&A; live audience and judges; Audience Choice voting

Apply here

Terms and Conditions

Full terms and conditions can be found here .

