Calling Local Students and Working Professionals of All Ages!

News provided by

BayPort Credit Union

01 Feb, 2024, 15:30 ET

BayPort Credit Union Giving Away $100,000 in Tuition Assistance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT:  

Are you seeking a trade or vocational career in plumbing or welding? Enrolled in an Early Childhood Development program? Perhaps you're a recent Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School or Virginia Peninsula Community College graduate? Or maybe you are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at a college or university. If you answered yes to any of the above, BayPort has a scholarship specifically for you!

This year, BayPort is giving away $100,000 in tuition assistance to local high school seniors, college students, and working adults attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school. BayPort's scholarships are unique because funds may be applied to not only colleges and universities but trade and vocational schools.


WHO:

BayPort's 11 different scholarship types are open to member students of all ages.


WHEN:

The submission deadline for all scholarships is the end of business on March 31, 2024. 


WHERE:

Visit bayportcu.org/foundation to apply online. Click on the green button titled APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS to register and start the process.


MEDIA: 

BayPort's $100,000 Scholarship Program 30-second Promotional Video Spot

BayPort's 11 Scholarships
Details and requirements for each can be found at bayport.org/foundation.

Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Awarded annually to 6 high school seniors. Winners receive $8,000 ($2,000/year for 4 years).

Burton P. Hill Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 credit union employee adult dependent. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

Directors Scholarship
Awarded annually to 7 full-time undergraduate or graduate students. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 Virginia Peninsula Community College graduate. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 credit union employee high school dependent. Winner receives $8,000 ($2,000/year for 4 years).

McGee Family Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 student enrolled in the Virginia Peninsula Community College Early Childhood Development program. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

Rowe Family Scholarship
Awarded annually to a college student, rising junior or senior, pursuing a baccalaureate degree at a four-year college or university, majoring in computer/information science or electrical engineering, or a student pursuing a Master of Divinity degree. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

Student-Run Credit Union Member and Teller Scholarships
Awarded annually to 12 high school seniors enrolled and/or working within BayPort's 16 Student-Run Credit Union programs. Winners receive a $1,000 one-time award.

Tuition Booster Scholarship
Awarded annually to 6 full-time working professionals going back to school. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
Awarded annually to 2 Apprentice School graduates still employed by or on educational leave from Newport News Shipbuilding going back to school. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.

About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

SOURCE BayPort Credit Union

Also from this source

BayPort Credit Union Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

BayPort Credit Union Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

BayPort Credit Union is excited to announce the promotion of Ira Williams and Shelley Winegrad. Williams has been named Chief Retail Officer and...
BayPort Co-Sponsors First-Ever 3D-Printed Home in Southeast Newport News

BayPort Co-Sponsors First-Ever 3D-Printed Home in Southeast Newport News

The BayPort Foundation has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg and Newport News Shipbuilding to co-sponsor a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.