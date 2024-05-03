BayPort Credit Union Names New Executive Vice Presidents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union has announced key leadership promotions within the organization. Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Coyne and Chief Financial Officer Lewis Smith, respectively, have been promoted to Executive Vice President positions.

Both Coyne and Smith have exhibited outstanding leadership and expertise. Their contributions to BayPort have led to the credit union's continued growth and success.

"Jennifer has been instrumental in streamlining our operations, optimizing efficiencies, and driving growth and innovation across our business. Likewise, Lewis has consistently demonstrated unparalleled financial judgement guiding us through periods of growth and ensuring the financial health of our organization. I am confident their continued leadership will propel our credit union to even greater heights," said Jim Mears, President/Chief Executive Officer.

These promotions follow the recent retirement of Stan Leicester, who has served as Executive Vice President since 2019. Leicester's retirement comes after 41 years of distinguished service and faithful dedication to BayPort and the credit union movement.

Coyne has been with BayPort for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer since her promotion in 2019. Coyne is a banking professional with more than 30 years of experience in commercial lending, business development, client relations, branch management, and loan underwriting.

Smith has been with BayPort for more than 20 years, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer since his promotion in 2019. Smith has more than 30 years of experience in financial reporting, asset liability management, budgeting, profitability reporting, and other financial analyses.

BayPort is pleased to announce these promotions, effective immediately.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.4 billion in assets and servicing 152,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

