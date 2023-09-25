CALLOWAY'S AND CORNELIUS NURSERIES HOST ANNUAL PUMPKIN FEST ON SEPT. 30

Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-area, Galveston and Cedar Park locations to offer full day of fall family fun

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery in Dallas-Fort Worth and Cedar Park and Cornelius Nursery in the Houston area and Galveston will celebrate fall's return to Texas with their annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations.

The day of family fun includes a free pie pumpkin for each child to decorate and take home, an educational and fun experience from Mad Science , chalk activities, gift card giveaways and free popcorn.

Cornelius Nursery (PRNewsfoto/Calloway's Nursery, Inc.)

All Cornelius locations will also offer a complimentary fall pumpkin arrangement demonstration, "From Gourd to Gorgeous," at 2 p.m., showcasing tips and tricks to create a gorgeous fall pumpkin arrangement with seasonal picks, sprays and ribbons.

"Fall is one of our favorite times of the year. With the cooler weather and our neighborhood stores stocked with beautiful fall color, fresh trees and shrubs, it's great to enjoy being out in the garden again. We always look forward to our annual Pumpkin Fest to host our customers with seasonal activities and fun for the whole family," said Calloway's Nursery President and CEO Marce Ward. "It's even more special this year as we celebrate our first Pumpkin Fest with our new friends and neighbors in Cedar Park, where we recently opened our first Austin-area Calloway's."

Throughout the season, Calloway's and Cornelius offer a wide variety of fall plants and decor, including pumpkins, gourds, squash, garden mums, pansies and straw bales.

Also, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 15, all Calloway's and Cornelius locations will collect canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank, North East Emergency Distribution (N.E.E.D.), Central Texas Food Bank, Houston Food Bank and Galveston County Food Bank, depending on the nursery location.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/. For information on Cornelius Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/cornelius/ .

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's has 28 locations and more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery , has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With five locations in the Houston area and Galveston, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

