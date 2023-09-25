CALLOWAY'S AND CORNELIUS NURSERIES HOST ANNUAL PUMPKIN FEST ON SEPT. 30

News provided by

Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

25 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-area, Galveston and Cedar Park locations to offer full day of fall family fun

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Calloway's Nursery in Dallas-Fort Worth and Cedar Park and Cornelius Nursery in the Houston area and Galveston will celebrate fall's return to Texas with their annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations.

The day of family fun includes a free pie pumpkin for each child to decorate and take home, an educational and fun experience from Mad Science, chalk activities, gift card giveaways and free popcorn.

Continue Reading
Cornelius Nursery (PRNewsfoto/Calloway's Nursery, Inc.)
Cornelius Nursery (PRNewsfoto/Calloway's Nursery, Inc.)

All Cornelius locations will also offer a complimentary fall pumpkin arrangement demonstration, "From Gourd to Gorgeous," at 2 p.m., showcasing tips and tricks to create a gorgeous fall pumpkin arrangement with seasonal picks, sprays and ribbons.

"Fall is one of our favorite times of the year. With the cooler weather and our neighborhood stores stocked with beautiful fall color, fresh trees and shrubs, it's great to enjoy being out in the garden again. We always look forward to our annual Pumpkin Fest to host our customers with seasonal activities and fun for the whole family," said Calloway's Nursery President and CEO Marce Ward. "It's even more special this year as we celebrate our first Pumpkin Fest with our new friends and neighbors in Cedar Park, where we recently opened our first Austin-area Calloway's."

Throughout the season, Calloway's and Cornelius offer a wide variety of fall plants and decor, including pumpkins, gourds, squash, garden mums, pansies and straw bales.

Also, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 15, all Calloway's and Cornelius locations will collect canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank, North East Emergency Distribution (N.E.E.D.), Central Texas Food Bank, Houston Food Bank and Galveston County Food Bank, depending on the nursery location. 

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/. For information on Cornelius Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/cornelius/.  

About Calloway's Nursery  
Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's has 28 locations and more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.   

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY 
Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With five locations in the Houston area and Galveston, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery. 

SOURCE Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

Also from this source

CALLOWAY'S NURSERY TO OPEN ITS FIRST AUSTIN AREA LOCATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.