Calloway's Nursery Announces Second Grand Opening in Dallas on Lemmon Avenue

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery opened its 24th garden center at 7623 Lemmon Avenue in the historic Braniff Centre at Love Field. Their Grand Opening Celebration will kick off on May 28th showcasing gorgeous blooms and door prizes all weekend long.

The Lemmon Avenue Calloway's boasts a new sleek building design to enhance the customer shopping experience and compliments the mid-century styling of the Braniff Centre. Calloway's curated an acre of shopping and ample parking to make it effortless to find your next inspiration. The new plant oasis is located at the Braniff Centre, Dallas' new luxury aviation and retail facility. Calloway's is excited to join the collection of businesses including TAC Air, Flexjet, Venture X, On Rotation Tap Room and Planet Lincoln, the largest Lincoln facility in the world.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to open two new stores on Greenville and Lemmon Avenue in Dallas this spring. Our stores will inspire these wonderful communities to enjoy their garden" said Calloway's Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "Our team strives to make gardening exciting, easy and successful for customers by offering the best plants and gardening products available, as well as expert advice from the numerous Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in our stores."

For 35 years, Calloway's has offered the most impressive selection in the DFW metroplex and continues to provide unparalleled customer service. In addition, they offer Pick & Plant; an easy option to make any landscape or patio transformation a breeze. You get the joy of picking out your plant favorites and their experts will go to work and plant for you, allowing you more time to enjoy your new greenspace!

Calloway's continues to offer convenient ways to get everything needed for outdoor success. Customers can shop their open-air stores or place an order online and use curbside pickup.

Follow Calloway's Nursery for garden ideas and plant inspiration on Facebook and Instagram!

Calloway's Nursery is a locally founded garden center serving both Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston (as Cornelius Nursery).

