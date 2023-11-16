CallTrackingMetrics Announces Advanced Zoom Integration and a New Product, LeadReactor, to Support Lead Management

News provided by

CallTrackingMetrics

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading conversation analytics platform announces new product update and new product for more effective customer communication

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, announces an update to its existing Zoom integration and introduces a new product, LeadReactor. Both will help to streamline and automate processes for businesses, helping them save time and money while providing a more personalized experience for customers and prospects.

"Updating our Zoom integration and introducing LeadReactor represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide businesses with the tools they need to have more effective customer communications," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder at CallTrackingMetrics. "These new features will help businesses save time and money while improving the customer experience."

The updated Zoom integration lets users view Zoom calls directly alongside phone calls, chats, texts, and forms in the CallTrackingMetrics dashboard. This holistic view allows users to manage all their customer communications from one central hub, making it easier to stay organized, generate comprehensive reports, and, using AI-powered tools like CTM's AskAI, learn intelligent, previously untapped insights immediately following those meetings. 

CTM's new product, LeadReactor, is a new outbound calling solution that helps to maximize agent productivity by using advanced technology to make calls in the background, while agents focus on other tasks and connect a call to an agent only when a live person answers. This saves hundreds of hours wasted manually calling only to get voicemails, dead air, and hang-ups. It can also leave personalized voicemail messages, further improving the customer experience.

When used with CTM's AskAI and ChatAI, you can automatically and quickly sift through large amounts of data to qualify and surface the best leads, then automate workflows around the next steps. 

These most recent product releases come after CallTrackingMetrics' October announcement of its strategic promotions and new group per agent licenses, all aimed to help drive stronger connections for businesses and their customers.

To learn more about CallTrackingMetrics and its offerings, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/.

About CallTrackingMetrics
CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

CONTACT:
Alyssa Rinehart
BLASTmedia for CallTrackingMetrics
[email protected]
317.806.1900

SOURCE CallTrackingMetrics

Also from this source

CallTrackingMetrics Steps into 2024 with Strategic Promotions and New Group Per Agent Licenses

CallTrackingMetrics Steps into 2024 with Strategic Promotions and New Group Per Agent Licenses

CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, today celebrates a momentous year of company and team growth with the announcement of...
CallTrackingMetrics Introduces ChatAI Virtual Agent to Improve Overall Customer Experience

CallTrackingMetrics Introduces ChatAI Virtual Agent to Improve Overall Customer Experience

CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of its new feature, ChatAI. ChatAI is the newest entry in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.