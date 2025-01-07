CallTrackingMetrics Announces Official Partnership with Contact Center Compliance

Leading call-tracking platform offers customers the ability to sign up for proactive monitoring and compliance threat/fine mitigation

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, a leading call-tracking and analytics provider, announced a strategic partnership with Contact Center Compliance today. Contact Center Compliance offers a comprehensive suite of tools to help call centers meet regulatory standards. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations, promising to deliver enhanced protection against potential threats to customers.

Under this new partnership, CallTrackingMetrics can refer customers to Contact Center Compliance to sign up for proactive monitoring and compliance threat/fine mitigation.

This collaboration delivers capabilities such as:

Providing comprehensive, proactive compliance monitoring

Enabling early detection and mitigation of potential regulatory risks

Offering advanced threat assessment and fine prevention strategies

"This partnership represents a solution for businesses navigating the complex landscape of communication regulations," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "Organizations can now move from reactive to proactive compliance management, significantly reducing the risk of costly penalties and legal challenges."

Isaac Shloss, Chief Product Officer of Contact Center Compliance, added, "Our collaboration will provide businesses with a comprehensive solution that not only tracks communication performance but also ensures strict adherence to regulatory standards."

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/solutions/integrations/contact-center-compliance.

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics leader, one of the earliest call tracking providers, and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. Over 100,000 users from brands and agencies with proactive marketing & sales teams including Michelin, Terminix, and Verizon Connect rely on CTM's data to generate great leads and automate pipeline engagement to close them faster. CTM is built to enhance tech stacks and easily integrates with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoom. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2, SoftwareReviews, and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

About Contact Center Compliance

Contact Center Compliance is the industry leader in TCPA and DNC compliance software and call deliverability solutions. They have been in business for over two decades and have performed over 85 billion phone number scrubs to date. Their trusted suite of cloud-based solutions enables companies to easily and effectively reach more buyers and adhere to the latest regulations. They offer valuable thought leadership through their biannual summits and through blogs, guides, and webinars on their website, DNC.com.

