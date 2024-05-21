CallTrackingMetrics Announces Official Partnership with SearchKings

Leading call-tracking platform certifies search marketing agency to offer enhanced services to clients

MILLERSVILLE, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a leading call-tracking and analytics provider based in Millersville, today announced an official partnership with SearchKings , a premier search engine marketing agency. This marks the company's first "certified" partnership, paving the way for future collaboration with more agencies to offer additional services to clients.

Under the new partnership, SearchKings will provide specialized search marketing services such as Google Ads management, Microsoft Advertising (Bing Ads) and Google Local Services campaigns to CallTrackingMetrics clients looking for digital marketing expertise. SearchKings has been a power user of the CallTrackingMetrics platform for over a decade.

"We're thrilled to formalize our partnership with SearchKings as our first certified agency," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO at CallTrackingMetrics. "Their team has been an invaluable partner in helping shape our artificial intelligence products like AskAI. This partnership ensures our clients have access to best-in-class search marketing services backed by industry-leading call tracking and analytics."

SearchKings credits CallTrackingMetrics' platform with revolutionizing its business by providing transparency into advertising campaigns' call data.

"Integrating CallTrackingMetrics software has been game-changing for our business and clients," said Matthew Marcus, CIO at SearchKings. "With access to unparalleled visibility into our advertising campaigns' call data, we've been able to drive more high-quality leads for our clients at a lower cost-per-lead. We're excited to extend these benefits to even more businesses through this partnership."

The partnership opens up future opportunities for other digital marketing agencies to become certified partners and offer services like search advertising, SEO, social media marketing and more to CallTrackingMetrics' client base.

To learn more about CallTrackingMetrics and its offerings, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com . To learn more about SearchKings, visit https://searchkings.com/ .

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

About SearchKings

SearchKings is an award-winning digital marketing agency with a proven track record of success; serving over 6000 businesses across North America. Since 2015, SearchKings has held prestigious titles as a Google Premier and Microsoft Elite Partner. Through innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology, SearchKings delivers tailored solutions that align with each client's unique goals, empowering them to maximize their online presence and achieve measurable growth.

CONTACT:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for CallTrackingMetrics

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE CallTrackingMetrics