CallTrackingMetrics Introduces AskAI Feature Powered by ChatGPT to Elevate Customer Engagement

MILLERSVILLE, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of its newest feature, AskAI. Powered by Open AI's ChatGPT, the conversation intelligence tool is designed to unlock endless creative approaches to extracting value from customer conversations.

According to a report by Salesforce , 78% of customers expect companies to personalize communications and interactions based on their preferences and behaviors. As customer expectations evolve, businesses must find new and innovative ways to keep pace. The introduction of AskAI allows companies to listen to their customers at scale, identify key insights like common pain points and qualified leads, and ultimately deliver better experiences that drive business success.

"As businesses face increasingly challenging economic times, it's essential to find ways to work smarter, not harder," said Todd Fisher , co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics. "With Ask AI, organizations can leverage the power of automation to do just that. We're thrilled to provide this new feature that allows organizations to make data-driven decisions to optimize efficiency, drive revenue growth and enhance customer experiences."

AskAI allows users to ask any natural language question and get a concise answer. The responses can then be automatically sent to prompt follow-up workflows or to report on easily. Since CallTrackingMetrics has integrations with tools like HubSpot, Google and Salesforce, insights gathered from AskAI can be pushed to other platforms for optimization, automation and analysis wherever needed.

"By leveraging cutting-edge technology like ChatGPT, AskAI can deliver unparalleled insights into consumer interactions that power up both sales and marketing teams," said Josh Sharpe, VP of Engineering at CallTrackingMetrics. "In today's fast-paced digital landscape, automated tools like AskAI have the potential to transform the way companies approach customer engagement and provide them with a competitive edge."

To learn more about AskAI and how CallTrackingMetrics is leveraging automation to drive powerful insights and workflows for its customers, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com .

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native, no-code, and low-code integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

