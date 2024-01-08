CallTrackingMetrics Launches New Personalized Plans to Power Digital Marketing Goals

News provided by

CallTrackingMetrics

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Leading conversation analytics platform streamlines business objectives and saves customers time and money

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of four new personalized plans in 2024 - Marketing Lite, Marketing Pro, Sales Engage and Enterprise. The plans are designed to meet the changing needs of marketers, sales and lead generation teams and enterprise organizations by providing customizable tools and resources to power users' unique digital marketing goals.

"Businesses today need flexibility in their marketing tools — whether they're a 5-person startup or 500-person enterprise, everyone has unique objectives and KPIs to hit," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics. "With these new personalized plans, we're empowering our customers to choose a solution tailored to their needs and budget. Combined with new AI tools and integrations like Zoom, our software provides immense value that will take digital marketing efforts to the next level in 2024."

The plans also come with new industry-leading support and training resources. All customers have 24/7 access to live chat, email ticketing and an extensive online knowledge base for support. Meanwhile, Marketing Pro and Sales Engage plans include dedicated onboarding specialists for implementation guidance and access to live phone and chat support.

CallTrackingMetrics also recently unveiled a new integration with Zoom that seamlessly incorporates meeting transcripts and recordings into the activity log. Everything you can do with a phone call, such as determine sentiment and intent, qualify, tag, score, etc., can now be done with Zoom recordings. LeadReactor, another new lead management product, also helps businesses to connect quickly with prospects and automates next steps. Both help streamline and automate processes for businesses, and save time and money while providing a better, more personalized experience for customers and prospects.

CallTrackingMetrics' new plans and pricing are now available. Learn more at https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/.

About CallTrackingMetrics
CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

CONTACT:
Alyssa Rinehart
BLASTmedia for CallTrackingMetrics
[email protected]
317.806.1900

SOURCE CallTrackingMetrics

Also from this source

CallTrackingMetrics Announces Advanced Zoom Integration and a New Product, LeadReactor, to Support Lead Management

CallTrackingMetrics Announces Advanced Zoom Integration and a New Product, LeadReactor, to Support Lead Management

CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, announces an update to its existing Zoom integration and introduces a new product,...
CallTrackingMetrics Steps into 2024 with Strategic Promotions and New Group Per Agent Licenses

CallTrackingMetrics Steps into 2024 with Strategic Promotions and New Group Per Agent Licenses

CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, today celebrates a momentous year of company and team growth with the announcement of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.