CallTrackingMetrics Launches New Personalized Plans to Power Digital Marketing Goals

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of four new personalized plans in 2024 - Marketing Lite, Marketing Pro, Sales Engage and Enterprise. The plans are designed to meet the changing needs of marketers, sales and lead generation teams and enterprise organizations by providing customizable tools and resources to power users' unique digital marketing goals.

"Businesses today need flexibility in their marketing tools — whether they're a 5-person startup or 500-person enterprise, everyone has unique objectives and KPIs to hit," said Todd Fisher , co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics. "With these new personalized plans, we're empowering our customers to choose a solution tailored to their needs and budget. Combined with new AI tools and integrations like Zoom, our software provides immense value that will take digital marketing efforts to the next level in 2024."

The plans also come with new industry-leading support and training resources. All customers have 24/7 access to live chat, email ticketing and an extensive online knowledge base for support. Meanwhile, Marketing Pro and Sales Engage plans include dedicated onboarding specialists for implementation guidance and access to live phone and chat support.

CallTrackingMetrics also recently unveiled a new integration with Zoom that seamlessly incorporates meeting transcripts and recordings into the activity log. Everything you can do with a phone call, such as determine sentiment and intent, qualify, tag, score, etc., can now be done with Zoom recordings. LeadReactor, another new lead management product, also helps businesses to connect quickly with prospects and automates next steps. Both help streamline and automate processes for businesses, and save time and money while providing a better, more personalized experience for customers and prospects.

CallTrackingMetrics' new plans and pricing are now available. Learn more at https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/ .

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

