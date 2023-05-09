CallTrackingMetrics Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

CallTrackingMetrics named among best workplaces in the medium employee category

SEVERNA PARK, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the third year in a row. This issue hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

CallTrackingMetrics, a husband and wife-owned and operated company founded in 2011, supports mid-sized and enterprise-level organizations worldwide to unlock the full potential of their marketing and sales teams with AI-powered tools that reveal which ads generate the best leads and automate pipeline engagement to close more deals, faster.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We're thrilled to be named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list for the third year in a row," says Shannon Duvall, Senior Director of People and Culture, at CallTrackingMetrics. "Our employees are our top priority and we continually strive to enhance our company culture based on feedback we get directly from them," Duvall explains. "It's an honor to be recognized and our dedication to our employees and creating the best workplace environment for them will always be a primary focus at CallTrackingMetrics."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CallTrackingMetrics