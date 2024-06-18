CallTrackingMetrics Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

CallTrackingMetrics named among best workplaces

MILLERSVILLE, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

CallTrackingMetrics is a leading conversational analytics provider empowering businesses with data-driven insights and tools to optimize marketing campaigns and customer experiences. In recognition of its exceptional workplace culture, the company has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year.

"Being recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the fourth year running is a tremendous point of pride," said Laure Fisher , co-founder and COO of CallTrackingMetrics. "Our people are our most valuable asset, and this honor belongs to every employee who shows up daily ready to push our company to new heights through their creativity, teamwork and drive for excellence."

In 2023, CallTrackingMetrics expanded its workforce by adding 15 new team members across strategic partnerships, carrier relations, technical support, sales and customer success roles. The company also promoted over 30% of its employees, including several management and technical positions like Engineer III and Enterprise CSM. With its cutting-edge technology, robust integrations and commitment to customer success, CallTrackingMetrics continues to solidify its position as a trusted industry partner.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At CallTrackingMetrics, we don't just build great products — we cultivate great people," said Shannon Duvall , head of people at CallTrackingMetrics. "Our success stems from the diverse talents and unwavering dedication of our team members. By empowering them with opportunities for growth, work-life balance and a supportive environment, we tap into their full potential."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

