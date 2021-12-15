CallTrackingMetrics Shares 2021 Momentum and Reaffirms Focus for 2022

SEVERNA PARK, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , the only digital platform that combines conversation intelligence with lead flow automation to align sales and marketing teams, today announces the completion of its fiscal year with significant milestones, including numerous critical new hires and promotions, several strategic integrations, a new office and a successful second-annual Launchpad Virtual Summit.

In 2021, CallTrackingMetrics continued its expansion by adding over 1,500 new customers across marketing agencies, healthcare, law, home services, online retail and finance industries. CallTrackingMetrics also saw a growth in revenue of over 21%. CallTrackingMetrics expanded its team and welcomed new hires, Beth Alemu as its Customer Success Associate as well as the promotion of employees Ken Sylvain and Courtney Tyson, as Enterprise Customer Success Manager and Strategic Partnership Manager. In 2021, the company brought on 21 people, a 24% Year-over-Year staff increase as well as was named a Best Place to Work by Inc.

The company earned the "Best Customer Support" badge from Software Advice in the Auto Dialer and Business VOIP categories in 2021, along with consistently earning "Best Support" in G2's Mid-Market report for call tracking solutions — the highest Quality of Support rating in the category. CallTrackingMetrics also ranked No. 243 for Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region.

"In 2021, CallTrackingMetrics has experienced tremendous growth and a key part of that growth is the internal and external relationships we have focused on this year," said Laure Fisher, COO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "As we look toward the future of our business and the industry as a whole, continued customer growth and support will remain a focus for us in 2022 and beyond."

Earlier this year, CallTrackingMetrics announced New Agent Mobile App for iOS and Android, which empowers call center agents to make the most out of every conversation through added real-time context and valuable insights. Other milestones of CallTrackingMetrics' year include integrations with Zoom, Magento and Adobe Analytics.

"At CallTrackingMetrics, we are continuing to evolve to meet the needs of our customers better. With the majority of people working remotely, our continued investment in existing solutions, development of new products and integrations to improve the customer experience will be a core focus as we uphold our core value of driving stronger connections for businesses and the customers they serve," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics.

To learn more about CallTrackingMetrics and its offerings, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/ .

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is the only digital platform that uses call tracking intelligence to inform contact center automation – resulting in a more personalized customer experience. Discover which marketing campaigns are generating leads and conversions, and use that data to automate call flows and power your contact center. More than 100,000 users around the globe trust CallTrackingMetrics to manage communications for their marketing, sales and service teams.

CONTACT:

Alyssa Rinehart

BLASTmedia for CallTrackingMetrics

[email protected]

317.806.1900

SOURCE CallTrackingMetrics