CallTrackingMetrics Steps into 2024 with Strategic Promotions and New Group Per Agent Licenses

News provided by

CallTrackingMetrics

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading conversation analytics platform announces employee additions/promotions, group per agent license and upcoming product updates

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, today celebrates a momentous year of company and team growth with the announcement of its new group per agent license, product updates and team growth.

This year, CallTrackingMetrics added 15 team new members including roles in strategic partnerships, carrier relations, technical support, enterprise BDR and education. In addition, the company also promoted over 30% of its employees, including several promotions to management positions and technical roles, which led to the appointment of CallTrackingMetric's first Engineer III and Technical Advisor roles.

"It's not been an easy year for the tech industry," said Laure Fisher, COO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "But we've remained focused on investing in our people, which has proven to be invaluable as we continue to support our loyal customers and innovate our offerings. We couldn't do what we do without our team."

In addition, the Maryland-based company added a new group per agent licenses, which is unique to the company. These licenses allows each agent to have their own group of users and permissions and supports the understanding of the needs and pain points of their customers. This knowledge can be helpful for agents who work on different types of accounts or who have different sales territories.

"Designed with flexibility in mind, the group per agent licenses and key personas allow our team to tailor our strategies to meet the unique needs, goals, and objectives of each customer," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics. "As society evolves, so do the needs of our customers. This is the first of many enhancements that will reflect those needs in the coming months."

The company plans to launch four new personalized plans in 2024 to meet the changing needs of marketers, sales + lead-gen teams and enterprise organizations, providing them with the tools and resources they need to achieve their digital marketing goals. This will be in addition to a new Zoom integration that will seamlessly incorporate meeting transcriptions and recordings into the activity log, allowing users to leverage AskAI tools for meeting summaries and follow-up tasks.

This momentum follows the company's recent launch of ChatAI, the newest entry in its suite of AI-powered tools, and being named to Inc.'s Best Places to Work List for the third year in a row.

To learn more about CallTrackingMetrics and its offerings, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com/.

About CallTrackingMetrics
CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

CONTACT:
Alyssa Rinehart
BLASTmedia for CallTrackingMetrics
[email protected]
317.806.1900

SOURCE CallTrackingMetrics

Also from this source

CallTrackingMetrics Introduces ChatAI Virtual Agent to Improve Overall Customer Experience

CallTrackingMetrics Introduces ChatAI Virtual Agent to Improve Overall Customer Experience

CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of its new feature, ChatAI. ChatAI is the newest entry in...
CallTrackingMetrics Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

CallTrackingMetrics Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

CallTrackingMetrics, a global conversation analytics company, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the third year in a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.