CallTrackingMetrics Steps into 2025 with Strategic Focus on Commitment to AI Technologies

Leading conversation analytics platform embraces AI to revolutionize call tracking

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced the launch of its AskAI Summaries feature and VoiceAI feature, marking a momentous year of AI innovation.

"AI is no longer a future trend; it's the present reality shaping the tech industry," said Todd Fisher, CEO and co-founder of CallTrackingMetrics. "At CallTrackingMetrics, we believe AI is the key to unlocking unparalleled customer experiences. By leveraging AI, we're focused on empowering businesses to understand their customers on a deeper level and deliver personalized interactions that drive results."

Modern businesses struggle to keep pace with the volume and variety of customer interactions, making it difficult to capitalize on valuable feedback and opportunities. AskAI Summaries offers a comprehensive suite of summary types designed to extract the most relevant insights for an organization's needs.

Additional benefits of CTM's AskAI Summaries tool include:

Chronological summaries for detailed meeting follow-ups

for detailed meeting follow-ups General insights for quick decision-making

for quick decision-making Q&A recaps to track customer inquiries

to track customer inquiries Sales-focused analysis for opportunity tracking

for opportunity tracking Demo breakdowns for product presentation insights

for product presentation insights Customer success insights for relationship management

for relationship management Project kickoff summaries for alignment and accountability

Through CTM's integration with Salesforce, AskAI Summaries transforms conversation insights into actionable tasks. The system automatically assigns follow-ups to the appropriate team members by intelligently analyzing conversation content, streamlining workflows and maintaining accurate Salesforce records.

In addition to the new AskAI Summaries, VoiceAI is the latest entry in CallTrackingMetrics' suite of AI-powered tools. VoiceAI is a revolutionary new feature that elevates your customer service experience. With VoiceAI, you can effortlessly set up an AI-powered assistant to handle after-hours or overflow phone calls.

VoiceAI seamlessly schedules appointments, takes messages, and significantly reduces the need for additional staffing during off-peak hours.

To learn more about AskAI Summaries, VoiceAI, and how CallTrackingMetrics is leveraging artificial intelligence to drive powerful insights and workflows for its customers, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com .

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is an award-winning, global conversation analytics company founded and led by a husband-wife team that enables marketers to make effective data-driven decisions and increase ROI. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to track and attribute all online and offline leads across multiple platforms through native integrations with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com.

