CallTrackingMetrics Unveils Number Pools, Cuts AI Fees in Half and Streamlines AI Model Options

Leading conversation analytics platform announces major upgrades for marketers, boosting efficiency and value

MILLERSVILLE, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics , a global conversation analytics company, today announced several major product enhancements designed to increase efficiency, affordability and simplicity for marketers.

Number Pools for Faster Campaign Deployments

CallTrackingMetrics has launched Number Pools, allowing customers to automate the purchasing and configuring of tracking phone numbers for marketing campaigns. With Number Pools, users can rapidly buy, set up, and start tracking call data with just a few clicks using an intuitive setup wizard. Once users enter their daily visitor count, the system calculates and provides the necessary numbers, along with a tracking code that automatically inserts unique numbers for each visitor.

"Number Pools represent a quantum leap in campaign agility for our customers," said Todd Fisher , CEO of CallTrackingMetrics. "By eliminating the tedious manual processes of purchasing and configuring tracking numbers one by one, we've enabled blazing-fast campaign spin-ups. Marketers can now launch data-driven campaigns at an unprecedented velocity, pivoting rapidly based on real-time analytics. This breakthrough capability accelerates time-to-value immensely."

Simplified AI Model Options

CallTrackingMetrics has also restructured its AskAI product lineup into two core offerings – Standard and Advanced – to cater to businesses of all sizes and complexity levels. The Standard model provides high-quality AI capabilities suitable for most call analytics needs, while the Advanced model unlocks enhanced features and functionality for more sophisticated use cases.

"We've rebuilt our AI solutions from the ground up to deliver unbeatable performance and unmatched value regardless of whether a customer needs broad general intelligence or specialized advanced capabilities," said Chris Todd , Principal of Marketing Operations at CallTrackingMetrics. "With transparent, easy-to-understand Standard and Advanced models, clients can effortlessly select the perfect fit for their requirements while benefiting from drastically reduced pricing."

AI Plan Pricing Cut in Half

To increase affordability for customers, CallTrackingMetrics is cutting the pricing of its AskAI plans by half, effective immediately.

"We don't want price to be a barrier to seeing how much value our customers can gain from AI analysis of a conversation," continued Todd. "By reducing prices, we hope even more customers can test and access new insights without budget constraints."

The reduced fees apply to both the Standard and new Advanced AI models, with the Advanced model's cost being decreased by over 300%.

Coming Soon: Yext, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Enhancements

In the coming months, CallTrackingMetrics will also unveil product innovations, including tighter integration with Yext for optimized listing management, new Microsoft Teams collaboration capabilities and seamless connectivity with Zoom.

To learn more about CallTrackingMetrics, visit https://www.calltrackingmetrics.com .

About CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics leader, one of the earliest call tracking providers, and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. Over 100,000 users from brands and agencies with proactive marketing & sales teams including Michelin, Terminix, and Verizon Connect rely on CTM's data to generate great leads and automate pipeline engagement to close them faster. CTM is built to enhance tech stacks and easily integrates with core tools like Google Ads and Analytics, HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoom. CallTrackingMetrics is named an industry leader, year after year, by top software publications like G2, SoftwareReviews, and Capterra and is regularly recognized for its innovative culture. CallTrackingMetrics.com

