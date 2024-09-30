CallTrackingMetrics Voted Community Choice for 2024's Best Tech Work Culture

Tech Community Recognizes CallTrackingMetrics as Most Popular Small to Mid-Sized Tech Workplace

MILLERSVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CallTrackingMetrics was voted Best Tech Workplace Culture by the tech community, taking home the Community Choice Award for Small to Mid-Sized Companies in the 2024 Timmy Awards . The Timmys, presented by event and community platform Tech in Motion, celebrate top tech employers and leaders to work for across North America.

After 20,000+ community votes were tallied, CallTrackingMetrics emerged as the winner from the 20 impressive finalists for Best Tech Workplace Culture in the Small to Mid-Sized Employers category. This award celebrates brands committed to offering more than just attractive "perks," fostering environments where employee potential is fully realized through a shared mission and a strong sense of community.

"CallTrackingMetrics demonstrates an unwavering dedication to creating a thriving work culture with opportunities for continuous employee growth," said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion's founder, Motion Recruitment . "We are delighted to honor CallTrackingMetrics as a top workplace that champions technical innovation, inclusivity and meaningful recognition at every level."

CallTrackingMetrics, listed as an Inc. Magazine's 5000™ fastest-growing company, is a leading digital platform using call tracking intelligence to automate contact centers. Much of the company's success is attributed to its investment in employee growth and inclusive culture. They offer a tailored career pathing program for technical and management roles and provide mentorship opportunities to further empower staff. Additionally, CallTrackingMetrics champions diversity and community engagement, providing volunteer time off and celebrating workforce diversity through various initiatives and events.

"At CallTrackingMetrics, our goal is to create a better human experience through technology," said Shannon Duvall , Sr. Director of People and Culture at CallTrackingMetrics. "We've achieved this by investing in our people - offering personalized career paths, mentorship programs, and continuous learning opportunities. This award is a testament to the passion and creativity of every employee who has pushed boundaries in the tech industry. We're honored to be recognized by our peers, not just for our great software but for an exceptional workplace culture."

All Community Choice winners will be celebrated along with the North American Timmy Award winners, who will be announced at the 2024 Timmy Awards. The 2024 Timmy Awards will be streamed through YouTube Premiere on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at 12 p.m. PST. Additional events celebrating the winners will be hosted in cities across the U.S. over the next three months, including Chicago, Dallas and more! RSVP for the ceremony or see all winners, events and details here .

